White Wolf Capital Group's Seacoast Service Partners Announces its Acquisition of Putnam Mechanical

Blake Conner (Managing Director) of White Wolf Capital Group ("White Wolf"), expresses enthusiasm about this strategic acquisition, stating, "We are very excited to be partnering with the Putnam team. This acquisition further expands Seacoast's growing footprint in Florida and will provide Putnam with the resources to further expand its service offerings across the Southeast."

Chris Lail, President of Putnam Mechanical, shares his excitement about the transaction, "The Putnam Mechanical team is extremely excited about partnering with the White Wolf team. We look forward to maintaining the standard of excellence we are known for and continuing to grow our platform across the Southeast."

About Putnam Mechanical

Founded in 2006, Putnam Mechanical commercial HVAC services, heating, cooling, refrigeration repair, replacement, and maintenance services across the Southeast. The Company leverages its combined 75 years of experience and professionalism to focus on building strong connections with customers.

For more information, please visit: www.pmechanical.com

About Seacoast Service Partners

Formed by White Wolf Capital Group, SSP is an active acquirer of plumbing and HVAC businesses in the Southeastern United States. SSP's strategy is to acquire and partner with profitable companies that provide high-quality value to their customers. SSP is uniquely positioned to further strengthen already established companies in the fragmented market of home and commercial services. By leveraging resources, SSP offers expanded services, increased efficiency, and improved profitability for partner companies. With a focus on the Southeast region, SSP is prepared to become a significant player in the local market while delivering superior customer service and value to its customers. Through its development strategy, SSP is poised to become the leading provider for plumbing and HVAC services in the Southeast.

Seacoast Service Partners Criteria

SSP is actively seeking add-on acquisition opportunities that meet the following criteria:

Plumbing and HVAC businesses based in the Southeastern United States .

. Companies that have a history of providing exceptional customer service and quality workmanship.

Firms that have a loyal customer base and strong relationships with suppliers and vendors.

Businesses that have a strong management team in place and a proven history of delivering value to customers.

Companies that have the potential to expand geographically and/or offer complementary services to Seacoast's existing business lines.

Gross Revenue of up to $100 million .

About White Wolf Capital Group

White Wolf is a private investment firm that began operations in late 2011 and is focused on making direct and indirect investments in leading North American middle market companies.

In general, White Wolf seeks private equity and private credit investment opportunities in companies with $20 million to $200 million in revenues and up to $20 million in EBITDA. Typical situations include management buyouts, leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, and investments for growth. Preferred industries include manufacturing, business services, government services, information technology, security, aerospace, and defense.

White Wolf also looks to invest with other private fund managers as a limited partner. In general, targeted investment candidates are North American focused private credit funds looking to raise $50 million to $500 million, with a focus on the lower-middle and middle-market.

For further information, please visit https://www.whitewolfcapital.com.

White Wolf's office locations include Miami, Chicago, Montreal, and New York City.

