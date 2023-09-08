White Wolf Capital Group's Seacoast Service Partners Announces its Acquisition of United Plumbing of Southwest Florida

Jim Lapointe, President of United Plumbing shares his excitement about the partnership, "Joining forces with Seacoast Service Partners and White Wolf presents an incredible opportunity for our team and clients alike. We look forward to the expanded horizons this collaboration will bring." Tweet this

Elie Azar, CEO (Chief Executive Officer) of White Wolf Capital Group ("White Wolf"), expresses enthusiasm about this strategic acquisition, stating, "The acquisition of United Plumbing to our portfolio aligns perfectly with our vision and growth strategy. We are excited to partner with Jim Lapointe and the entire United Plumbing team to deliver unparalleled services to our valued customers."

Jim Lapointe, President of United Plumbing of Southwest Florida, shares his excitement about the partnership, "Joining forces with Seacoast Service Partners and White Wolf presents an incredible opportunity for our team and clients alike. We look forward to the expanded horizons this collaboration will bring."

Alon Debbi, Managing Director of White Wolf, commented, "The inclusion of United Plumbing of Southwest Florida into Seacoast Service Partners' family marks a significant step in our journey. We are dedicated to expanding Seacoast Service Partners' presence and capabilities, and this partnership with United Plumbing is a prime example of that commitment, perfectly aligning with White Wolf's objective of investing in highly successful, recession-resistant businesses that are poised for growth."

About United Plumbing of Southwest Florida

United Plumbing of Southwest Florida is based in Ft. Myers, Florida, and has built a strong reputation as a dependable provider of plumbing services. The company's comprehensive offerings facilitate service for both residential and commercial projects, making the firm a trusted partner for a wide range of clients.

For more information, please visit: www.unitedplumbinginc.com.

About Seacoast Service Partners

Formed by White Wolf Capital Group, SSP is an active acquirer of plumbing and HVAC businesses in the Southeastern United States. SSP's strategy is to acquire and partner with profitable companies that provide high-quality value to their customers. SSP is uniquely positioned to further strengthen already established companies in the fragmented market of home and commercial services. By leveraging resources, SSP offers expanded services, increased efficiency, and improved profitability for partner companies. With a focus on the Southeast region, SSP is prepared to become a dominant player in the local market while delivering superior customer service and value to its customers. Through its development strategy, SSP is poised to become the leading provider for plumbing and HVAC services in the Southeast.

Seacoast Service Partners Criteria

SSP is actively seeking add-on acquisition opportunities that meet the following criteria:

Plumbing and HVAC businesses based in the Southeastern United States .

. Companies that have a history of providing exceptional customer service and quality workmanship.

Firms that have a loyal customer base and strong relationships with suppliers and vendors.

Businesses that have a strong management team in place and a proven history of delivering value to customers.

Companies that have the potential to expand geographically and/or offer complementary services to Seacoast's existing business lines.

Gross Revenue of up to $100 million .

About White Wolf Capital Group

White Wolf is a private investment firm that began operations in late 2011 and is focused on making direct and indirect investments in leading North American middle market companies.

In general, White Wolf seeks private equity and private credit investment opportunities in companies with $20 million to $200 million in revenues and up to $20 million in EBITDA. Typical situations include management buyouts, leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, and investments for growth. Preferred industries include manufacturing, business services, government services, information technology, security, aerospace, and defense.

White Wolf also looks to invest with other private fund managers as a limited partner. In general, targeted investment candidates are North American focused private credit funds looking to raise $50 million to $500 million, with a focus on the lower-middle and middle-market.

For further information, please visit https://www.whitewolfcapital.com.

White Wolf's office locations include Miami, Chicago, Montreal, and New York City.

Contact:

White Wolf Capital Group

Elie P. Azar, Chief Executive Officer

305-605-8888

[email protected]

SOURCE White Wolf Capital Group