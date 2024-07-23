Whitefish Food & Wine Launches Inaugural Festival in September 2024, Co-Founded by Award-Winning Chef, Todd English

"I'm thrilled to introduce an unparalleled annual wine and food event that showcases the burgeoning Whitefish culinary and hospitality scene. We wanted to create a personalized, intimate event that highlights everything Whitefish has to offer," says Todd English, Whitefish Food & Wine Co-Founder. Post this

"I'm thrilled to be part of the founding team to introduce an unparalleled annual wine and food event that showcases the burgeoning Whitefish culinary and hospitality scene. We wanted to create a personalized, intimate event that can really highlight everything that Whitefish has to offer, and we can't wait to share it with our guests in such a breathtaking setting," says Todd English, Whitefish Food & Wine Co-Founder. "The Festival will bring together connoisseurs and enthusiasts to celebrate the finest wines and amazing local cuisine in the backdrop of spectacular mountains. Our goal is to create an unforgettable journey that indulges all the senses, showcasing top local and regional chef talent, exceptional flavors, exquisite pairings, and world-class hospitality. We look forward to welcoming guests to this extraordinary celebration of culinary excellence."

The Grand Tastings take place outdoors at scenic Haskill Creek Farms. Situated under sweeping views of the surrounding mountains (Whitefish "Big Mountain" Resort and Glacier Park included) Grand Tasting sessions feature live music, fun sponsor activities and the elevated Todd English Food Experience, curated by Chef Todd English in partnership with top chefs from the Flathead Valley and around the country. Upon arrival, attendees receive a keepsake wine glass for complimentary tasting samples of wine, beer, spirits and other beverage offerings from Festival vendors. The Todd English Food Experience (a premium add-on) is a standalone tent featuring a highly elevated dining experience, with gourmet food stalls exquisite full-plate offerings prepared by Todd English and other top local chefs, along with a cooking stage for masterclass demonstrations, daily panels and more.

Whitefish Food & Wine supports the local culinary scene in the Flathead Valley, from top local chefs to regional farms and ranches, to local culinary programs and beyond. The 2024 charity beneficiaries include the Whitefish Ski Heritage Center & Museum.

About Whitefish Food & Wine:

With its inaugural event taking place September 13-15, 2024, Whitefish Food & Wine is a locally-produced festival to showcase the rising culinary & hospitality scene in the Flathead Valley and greater Montana. Co-Founded by 4x James Beard Award-winner Chef Todd English, Ryan Heil, Founder of Axcess Entertainment, and local Whitefish entrepreneur and real-estate investor, Joe Hess, festival experiences include public and private events, such as traditional Grand Tastings, Pairing Lunches/Dinners, Panels & Seminars, Winery-hosted Events, Live Music, Outdoor/Nature-themed Explorations, VIP/Premium Experiences and Evening Parties at top local venues. https://whitefishfoodandwine.com/

