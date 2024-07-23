Whitefish Food & Wine Launches Inaugural Festival in September 2024, Co-Founded by Award-Winning Chef, Todd English

The Festival takes place September 13-15, 2024, featuring an amazing food and wine lineup and memorable experiences to celebrate the local culinary scene of Whitefish, MT and the Flathead Valley
WHITEFISH, Mont., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Whitefish Food & Wine (https://whitefishfoodandwine.com/), is thrilled to announce the launch of their inaugural annual event taking place on September 13-15, 2024 in Whitefish, MT. Guests will have the opportunity to partake in a variety of events celebrating the best culinary and hospitality traditions of the Flathead Valley region. Along with intimate wine pairings, high end culinary experiences and themed events, their signature Grand Tasting sessions bring together top wineries, craft beer makers and distilleries along with local food purveyors, chefs and supporting brands to create a memorable experience in beautiful Whitefish, MT.
The festival was created by 4x James Beard Award-winning Chef Todd English; Ryan Heil, Founder of Axcess Entertainment who has produced over 1,000 high end events around the world and local Whitefish entrepreneur and real-estate investor, Joe Hess. The Whitefish Food & Wine Festival is poised to become the annual can't-miss event of the fall season. Taking place at scenic Haskill Creek Farms in Whitefish, Festival experiences include both public and private events, from the traditional Grand Tasting sessions to specially-themed lunches and dinners with unique wine pairings, educational panels, Sommelier sessions, live music and ticketed VIP experiences at top local venues. Guests can also partake in unique nature-forward events such as a "Sip & SUP" paddle board excursion and scenic trail hikes above Whitefish Lake, culminating with gourmet wine & cheese picnics which provide exciting new ways to explore and enjoy the beautiful, scenic setting of Whitefish, MT.
"I'm thrilled to be part of the founding team to introduce an unparalleled annual wine and food event that showcases the burgeoning Whitefish culinary and hospitality scene. We wanted to create a personalized, intimate event that can really highlight everything that Whitefish has to offer, and we can't wait to share it with our guests in such a breathtaking setting," says Todd English, Whitefish Food & Wine Co-Founder. "The Festival will bring together connoisseurs and enthusiasts to celebrate the finest wines and amazing local cuisine in the backdrop of spectacular mountains. Our goal is to create an unforgettable journey that indulges all the senses, showcasing top local and regional chef talent, exceptional flavors, exquisite pairings, and world-class hospitality. We look forward to welcoming guests to this extraordinary celebration of culinary excellence."
The Grand Tastings take place outdoors at scenic Haskill Creek Farms. Situated under sweeping views of the surrounding mountains (Whitefish "Big Mountain" Resort and Glacier Park included) Grand Tasting sessions feature live music, fun sponsor activities and the elevated Todd English Food Experience, curated by Chef Todd English in partnership with top chefs from the Flathead Valley and around the country. Upon arrival, attendees receive a keepsake wine glass for complimentary tasting samples of wine, beer, spirits and other beverage offerings from Festival vendors. The Todd English Food Experience (a premium add-on) is a standalone tent featuring a highly elevated dining experience, with gourmet food stalls exquisite full-plate offerings prepared by Todd English and other top local chefs, along with a cooking stage for masterclass demonstrations, daily panels and more.
Whitefish Food & Wine supports the local culinary scene in the Flathead Valley, from top local chefs to regional farms and ranches, to local culinary programs and beyond. The 2024 charity beneficiaries include the Whitefish Ski Heritage Center & Museum.
About Whitefish Food & Wine:
With its inaugural event taking place September 13-15, 2024, Whitefish Food & Wine is a locally-produced festival to showcase the rising culinary & hospitality scene in the Flathead Valley and greater Montana. Co-Founded by 4x James Beard Award-winner Chef Todd English, Ryan Heil, Founder of Axcess Entertainment, and local Whitefish entrepreneur and real-estate investor, Joe Hess, festival experiences include public and private events, such as traditional Grand Tastings, Pairing Lunches/Dinners, Panels & Seminars, Winery-hosted Events, Live Music, Outdoor/Nature-themed Explorations, VIP/Premium Experiences and Evening Parties at top local venues. https://whitefishfoodandwine.com/
