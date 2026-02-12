Whitefish Security Summit Launches High-Engagement Forum for Intelligence and Defense Leaders

"We're building a forum where attendees don't just hear from leaders shaping international security — they engage directly with them." Post this

At a time of increasing global instability, organizers say the goal is to create a setting that supports frank, cross-sector dialogue outside traditional Washington-centric policy circles.

The upcoming Montana Intelligence Summit on April 2–3 offers a preview of this model in practice. The program will feature retired Gen. Stanley McChrystal and Homeland executive producer Howard Gordon, along with a roster of former senior CIA and special operations leaders including Mick Mulroy, Darrell M. Blocker, and Eric "Olly" Oehlerich.

Panels will explore modern intelligence operations, leadership under pressure, and the intersection of national security and storytelling.

Unlike large-scale industry conferences, the Montana Intelligence Summit is intentionally designed for high engagement. With approximately 30 speakers and just 170 attendees, the summit maintains one of the highest speaker-to-attendee ratios of any security forum.

Participants interact directly with presenters in small-group settings and off-stage discussions, prioritizing access and substantive exchange over auditorium-style presentations. Organizers say the format gives attendees an opportunity to engage with senior security professionals in ways rarely available at public events.

"Complex security challenges demand perspectives from across government and society," said Mulroy and Oehlerich. "We want to foster serious conversations that connect operational experience with broader policy and public understanding."

The April 2–3, 2026 Montana Intelligence Summit will serve as the final event under its original name and as a preview of the expanded Whitefish Security Summit format, which organizers plan to launch as a recurring, invitation-focused gathering beginning in 2027. By drawing inspiration from international forums such as the Aspen Security Forum and the Munich Security Conference, WSS aims to establish a more intimate, practitioner-focused center for security dialogue in the American West. Organizers say the rebranding reflects an expanded scope that moves beyond intelligence alone to address the full spectrum of contemporary security challenges, including defense, technology, and geopolitical risk.

"This partnership enables us to scale the summit into a lasting platform for global engagement," said Caruso. "We're building a forum where attendees don't just hear from leaders shaping international security — they engage directly with them."

Registration for the April Montana Intelligence Summit is currently open at the Montana Intelligence Summit website, with attendance capped to preserve the summit's small-group format.

About the Principals

Jeffrey Caruso, Founder — A veteran cyber warfare researcher and author of Inside Cyber Warfare, Caruso has briefed the CIA, DIA, FBI, and the Chief of Naval Operations. He is a veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard and the founder of the Montana Intelligence Summit.

Eric "Olly" Oehlerich, Lobo Institute — A retired Navy SEAL officer and former Commanding Officer of DEVGRU (Squadron 2), Oehlerich focuses on advanced research and development and the integration of high-fidelity sensor technologies for national security applications.

Mick Mulroy, Lobo Institute — A former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for the Middle East and retired CIA paramilitary operations officer, Mulroy is a retired U.S. Marine and a national security analyst for ABC News.

About the Whitefish Security Summit

The Whitefish Security Summit (WSS) is an invitation-focused forum that fosters collaboration between senior leaders in government, the military, intelligence, industry, and academia. Through strictly limited attendance and off-the-record discussion, WSS provides a secure environment for addressing complex global threats and advancing practical solutions. More information is available at the official website.

About the Lobo Institute

The Lobo Institute is a national security–focused organization dedicated to strengthening collaboration between military, intelligence, and policy communities. Founded by experienced special operations and intelligence professionals, the Institute develops programs, partnerships, and public engagement initiatives aimed at improving strategic understanding and operational effectiveness in an evolving global security environment.

