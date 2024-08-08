WhiteFlag Announces the Appointment of Colton Underwood as Chief Community Officer

"As someone who had to lean on their peers through my mental health journey, I know the importance of having peer support. To be working with a company like WhiteFlag and to be joining the team is so exciting and a true honor." - Colton Underwood Post this

"I'm thrilled to join WhiteFlag as the Chief Community Officer. Everything WhiteFlag stands for aligns with my personal journey and values. As someone who relied heavily on peer support during my own mental health challenges, it is a game-changer. My goal is to bridge our communities, raise awareness about the WhiteFlag app, and encourage people to seek peer-to-peer support," says Underwood.

In his new role, Underwood will serve as a public face of WhiteFlag, representing the organization at events, conferences, media appearances, and on social media. He will be at the forefront of the company's mission to connect and support individuals facing mental health challenges, leveraging his over 2 million followers across all social media platforms to extend WhiteFlag's reach.

Underwood's focus will be on creating mental health-related content to be shared on his social media channels and across WhiteFlag's platforms, driving engagement and awareness.

"As Chief Community Officer, Colton Underwood will be instrumental in shaping WhiteFlag's future by fostering a supportive, engaged, and resilient community dedicated to mental health advocacy and support. His leadership and vision are essential to advancing our mission and making a tangible difference in our growing community," says Jonny McCoy, CEO and Co-founder of WhiteFlag.

WhiteFlag's mission is particularly crucial in light of the loneliness epidemic. Research shows that 1 out of 2 people will experience measurable levels of loneliness this year, a crisis that has been declared a pandemic by the U.S. Surgeon General. The addition of Underwood to the team means that millions more people who need support will learn about the WhiteFlag resource and, upon downloading, will feel some instant relief from their mental health symptoms and a reduction in their feelings of loneliness.

About WhiteFlag

WhiteFlag is a free, anonymous, peer-to-peer mental health app that connects individuals seeking support with those who wish to offer it. The app offers a safe and supportive community where users can share their struggles and receive encouragement and advice from peers who have faced similar challenges. With a mission to break the stigma surrounding mental health, WhiteFlag aims to make mental health support accessible to everyone.

WhiteFlag has been recognized by Fast Company's World Changing Ideas award and has achieved over 150,000 downloads. The organization has raised $3 million in funding and has additional high profile team members like All Pro NFL player Justin Simmons and actor and Green Beret Nate Boyer supporting the cause.

About Colton Underwood

Colton Underwood, a renowned television personality, New York Times best-selling author, and former NFL player, has made significant strides as an advocate for mental health and the LGBTQIA+ community. After retiring from football due to injuries, Colton founded The Colton Underwood Legacy Foundation, focusing on mental health support for collegiate athletes.

Underwood gained widespread recognition as a contestant on "The Bachelorette" and "Bachelor in Paradise," eventually becoming the lead on "The Bachelor." His journey continued with the Netflix series "Coming Out Colton," where he shared his personal story of coming out as gay, promoting acceptance and understanding.

Colton has been featured in major media outlets such as People Magazine, US Weekly, USA Today, and Men's Health, and has appeared on the Today Show. He has used his platform to raise awareness about mental health issues. As WhiteFlag's Chief Community Officer, Colton leverages his experiences and visibility to foster a supportive and inclusive community, promoting acceptance and mental health awareness through various initiatives and public appearances.

Media Contact

