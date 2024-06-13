WhiteFlag Partners with RPM Productions, a Miss USA Organization Affiliate, to Champion Mental Health Awareness and Support

WhiteFlag announces an exciting partnership with RPM Productions to champion mental health awareness and support among Miss USA contestants, leveraging their platform to destigmatize mental health issues and promote anonymous peer support. This collaboration aims to empower women by providing vital mental health resources and fostering a supportive community for participants during and after their pageant journeys.

CHARLESTON, S.C. and MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WhiteFlag, the innovative mental health app designed to connect users anonymously through peer support, is excited to announce its partnership with RPM Productions, the organization behind four state pageants within the Miss USA Organization.

"When I first heard about WhiteFlag, I knew it was something I wanted to be a part of," said Ryan Miles, Co-Director of RPM Productions. "Seeing the mental challenges faced by our contestants and winners, it's reassuring to know there's a resource where they can connect with other women experiencing similar struggles. The platform's anonymity is brilliant and effective, as it alleviates the fear of judgment that often prevents people from sharing their difficulties. We are excited to partner with WhiteFlag to help spread the word and reach as many people as possible."

Studies have shown that approximately 30% of pageant participants report experiencing anxiety and depression, often due to the high-pressure environment and constant evaluation on physical appearance and performance. Furthermore, around 35% of pageant participants report significant self-esteem and identity issues post-competition, due to the intense scrutiny and comparison to other contestants, leading to long-term psychological effects.

Through this partnership, WhiteFlag and RPM Productions will work together to destigmatize mental health issues and promote the importance of seeking help. RPM Productions, known for its dedication to empowering women and fostering community engagement, will leverage its platform to raise awareness about the mental health resources available through WhiteFlag.

WhiteFlag will promote the launch of the collaboration at the Miss North Carolina USA and Miss South Carolina USA pageant, hosted by RPM Productions in Charleston, South Carolina on June 14-15. As part of this exciting collaboration, WhiteFlag will be actively participating in the events, promoting mental health awareness and the importance of peer-to-peer mental health support. The WhiteFlag executive team, including CEO Jonny McCoy, will be in attendance to engage with participants and attendees, sharing the vision and mission of the app.

"We are thrilled to partner with RPM Productions, an organization that has excelled in the pageant industry for over four decades. They deeply understand the journey these women undertake to achieve their dreams, as well as the challenges they face once the spotlight fades," said Jonny McCoy, CEO and Co-Founder of WhiteFlag. "Pageants can be a wonderful tool that helps to build confidence, experience and networks for the participants. But, the struggle of competition and the desire for perfection can take its toll. WhiteFlag connects these young adults based on their shared experiences and shows them that they are not alone on their journey."

Key components of the partnership include:

Awareness Campaigns: Collaborative campaigns to educate the public on mental health issues and promote WhiteFlag's resources.

Events: Joint events focused on mental health education and support, featuring Miss USA titleholders and mental health experts.

Social Media Initiatives: Coordinated social media efforts to reach a broader audience, share personal stories, and provide tips for mental wellness.

WhiteFlag offers a unique, anonymous platform where individuals can connect with peers who understand their struggles and provide mental health support. With this new partnership, WhiteFlag aims to extend its reach and impact, helping more people find the strength to raise their white flag and seek help.

For more information about WhiteFlag and its partnership with RPM Productions, please visit www.whiteflagapp.com and https://www.rpmproductions.com/.

About WhiteFlag:

WhiteFlag is a free, anonymous, peer-to-peer mental health app that connects individuals seeking support with those who can provide it. The app offers a safe and supportive community where users can share their struggles and receive encouragement and advice from peers who have faced similar challenges. With a mission to break the stigma surrounding mental health, WhiteFlag aims to make mental health support accessible to everyone.

About RPM Productions:

RPM Productions, Inc. has been affiliated with the Miss Universe Organization since 1979. In her first year as state director, Paula Miles saw her first Miss South Carolina USA, Shawn Weatherly, win Miss USA and travel to Seoul, South Korea and capture the title of Miss Universe 1980! In 1983, the Miss Teen USA pageant was founded and opened up the Miss Universe Organization to a whole new group of amazing young women. In 1990, RPM took over the state of Louisiana and in 1992 it was awarded the state of North Carolina. After multiple national winners and tremendous long running success, RPM was rewarded once again with the directorship of Alabama in 2011.

