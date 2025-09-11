WhiteFlag Selected as a Venture Atlanta 2025 Showcase Company

"This recognition validates that peer-to-peer mental health support is not only needed, but ready to scale on a national and global stage." – Jonny McCoy, CEO & Founder, WhiteFlag Post this

"Being selected for Venture Atlanta is an incredible honor for our team, community and mission," said Jonny McCoy, CEO & Founder of WhiteFlag. "Every day, millions of people struggle in silence, and WhiteFlag exists to make sure no one has to carry that weight alone. This stage allows us to show investors, partners, and the world that peer-to-peer mental health support is not only possible on a global scale — it's essential."

WhiteFlag provides an immediate, anonymous, and stigma-free way for people to connect with others who have lived through similar struggles — including depression, grief, trauma, loneliness, addiction, PTSD, and more. With the tap of a button, users can "raise a White Flag" and instantly receive support from someone who understands. To date, the platform has facilitated over 170,000 downloads, proving the demand and impact of anonymous peer-to-peer connection.

As in previous years, Venture Atlanta 2025 is anticipated to be a sold-out event.

"Venture Atlanta is where companies come to get discovered," said Venture Atlanta CEO Allyson Eman. "To be selected in a year as competitive as this one speaks volumes about the strength and potential of these startups. These companies didn't just stand out—they're poised to break out. With hundreds of investors in the room and a highly curated audience, the visibility companies get here often leads directly to the funding, partnerships, and momentum they need to thrive. We're incredibly proud to help founders gain the exposure and support that accelerates their path to success."

This year's Venture Atlanta will once again bring together the Southeast's most promising technology companies and the investors eager to discover them. With applications from across the region—including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Mississippi, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.—the 2025 conference offers a rare opportunity to see the region's top innovators all in one place.

Venture Atlanta boasts a roster of highly successful alumni, including Bark, CallRail, Car360, Flock Safety, Florence Healthcare, ParkMobile, Salesloft, Kabbage, Bitcoin Depot, PrizePicks, Stax, SingleOps, Pindrop, Terminus, and many others.

To learn more about WhiteFlag, visit www.whiteflagapp.com. For additional information about Venture Atlanta, to register for the event, or to view the conference schedule, please visit www.ventureatlanta.org.

Venture Atlanta, the Southeast's technology innovation event, is where the region's most promising tech companies meet the country's top-tier investors. As the Southeast's largest investor showcase helping launch 930 companies and raise $8 billion in funding to date, the event connects the region's top entrepreneurs with local and national investors and others in the technology ecosystem who can help them raise the capital they need to grow their businesses. The annual nonprofit event is a collaboration of the Atlanta CEO Council, Metro Atlanta Chamber, and the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG). For more information, visit www.ventureatlanta.org. For updates, follow on X and LinkedIn, and visit their blog.

WhiteFlag is a free, anonymous, peer-to-peer mental health app that connects individuals seeking support with those who wish to offer it. The app offers a safe and supportive community where users can share their struggles and receive encouragement and advice from peers who have faced similar challenges. With a mission to break the stigma surrounding mental health, WhiteFlag aims to make mental health support accessible to everyone. The app has been featured by Good Morning America, ABC News, and FOX, and is trusted by hospitals, universities, and first responder organizations nationwide. For more information, visit www.whiteflagapp.com. To access all of our social media platforms, visit www.whiteflagapp.com/connect.

