WhiteFlag to Attend 'Voice of the Veteran' Day of Gratitude Event in Las Vegas

WhiteFlag's Executive Vice President, Kash Kiefer, will represent the organization, spread awareness about the app, and provide valuable mental health resources to attendees. WhiteFlag is committed to supporting veterans and their families by offering them a platform to connect anonymously and receive peer support.

"We are honored to be a part of the Day of Gratitude event," said Kash Kiefer, Executive Vice President of WhiteFlag. "Our mission is to provide a safe space for individuals to share their struggles and receive support, and we are eager to extend this support to the veteran community. Events like this are crucial in raising awareness about the importance of mental health, especially for those who have served our country."

Along with attendance from Merging Vets and Players (MVP), a renowned organization founded by WhiteFlag's Chief of Veteran Affairs, Nate Boyer, the event will offer a unique opportunity to connect veterans with resources that address their mental health needs. MVP brings together combat veterans and former professional athletes, creating a supportive community where members can share their experiences and challenges.

Mental Health in the Veteran Community:

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) reports that nearly one in four active duty members showed signs of a mental health condition.

Veterans are 1.5 times more likely to die by suicide than non-veteran adults. In 2019, the suicide rate among veterans was 52.3% higher than non-veteran adults.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) indicates that 30% of active duty and reserve military personnel deployed in Iraq and Afghanistan have a mental health condition requiring treatment.

The Day of Gratitude event promises a day filled with recognition, gratitude, and support for veterans, active duty members, and their families. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with various organizations dedicated to veterans' well-being, including WhiteFlag and MVP.

For more information about WhiteFlag and its participation in the event, please visit www.whiteflagapp.com or follow WhiteFlag on social media.

About WhiteFlag

WhiteFlag is a free, anonymous, peer-to-peer mental health app that connects individuals seeking support with those who can provide it. The app offers a safe and supportive community where users can share their struggles and receive encouragement and advice from peers who have faced similar challenges. With a mission to break the stigma surrounding mental health, WhiteFlag aims to make mental health support accessible to everyone.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, June 8, 2024

Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Time: 11:00 PST

For additional details about the 'Voice of the Veteran' Day of Gratitude event, visit the event website.

