Whitelabel IT Solutions Unveils High-Performance SpeedyKVM Cloud VPS with SolusVM 2.0 Integration

Whitelabel IT Solutions INC

May 20, 2025, 13:35 ET


Discover SpeedyKVM Cloud VPS by Whitelabel IT Solutions—featuring ultra-fast 10Gb uplinks, NVMe SSD storage, and SolusVM 2.0 for streamlined VPS management.

HACKENSACK, N.J., May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Whitelabel IT Solutions is excited to unveil the new SpeedyKVM Cloud VPS—a future-ready virtual private server platform engineered for speed, scalability, and full-stack control. Leveraging the robust capabilities of SolusVM 2.0, this advanced KVM-based solution redefines how developers, startups, and enterprises manage virtual infrastructure.

SpeedyKVM Cloud VPS is built to support high-performance applications and demanding workloads with unmatched reliability, all from a carrier-neutral data center in New Jersey.

Designed for Speed, Optimized for Scale

Engineered with dedicated vCPUs, NVMe SSD storage, and 10Gbps uplinks, SpeedyKVM Cloud VPS ensures ultra-low latency, lightning-fast data access, and future-proof performance. Whether you're running modern web services, resource-intensive databases, or client projects, this platform keeps your workloads moving—smoothly and securely.

Performance Highlights:

  • One-click snapshot & backup options for rapid disaster recovery
  • Full OS flexibility (Linux, Unix, or Windows)
  • 24/7 expert support available around the clock

SolusVM 2.0 + WHMCS: Seamless VPS Control at Your Fingertips

SpeedyKVM's backend is now powered by SolusVM 2.0, providing a more intuitive and streamlined user experience. This modern control panel simplifies virtual server management while introducing backend automation for faster provisioning and smoother integrations (e.g., cPanel, Plesk).

Coupled with a fully integrated WHMCS add-on, users enjoy centralized control of their virtual environments—including features such as:

  • Server power controls (start/stop/reboot)
  • Access to secure noVNC console
  • Backup & snapshot handling
  • OS reinstallation from custom templates
  • SSH key management
  • Real-time server monitoring

This all-in-one solution brings powerful control to your fingertips—perfect for fast-growing teams and tech-savvy users.

Built for Growth, Backed by Transparency

SpeedyKVM Cloud VPS was designed for developers, Small to Mid-Sized Businesses (SMBs) and agencies who need a VPS that just works—without overcomplicated pricing or oversold resources. Whether you're deploying a single project or scaling client infrastructure, Whitelabel IT Solutions gives you the power to grow with confidence.

About Whitelabel IT Solutions

Whitelabel IT Solutions is a trusted U.S.-based hosting provider delivering robust colocation, bare-metal servers, and cloud VPS infrastructure. With a focus on performance, transparency, and expert support, the company powers thousands of business-critical environments from its enterprise-grade data center in New Jersey.

Media Contact

Mark Gold, Whitelabel IT Solutions INC, 1 201-425-4060, [email protected]https://whitelabelitsolutions.com/ 

SOURCE Whitelabel IT Solutions INC