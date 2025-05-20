Whitelabel IT Solutions Unveils High-Performance SpeedyKVM Cloud VPS with SolusVM 2.0 Integration

Discover SpeedyKVM Cloud VPS by Whitelabel IT Solutions—featuring ultra-fast 10Gb uplinks, NVMe SSD storage, and SolusVM 2.0 for streamlined VPS management.
HACKENSACK, N.J., May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Whitelabel IT Solutions is excited to unveil the new SpeedyKVM Cloud VPS—a future-ready virtual private server platform engineered for speed, scalability, and full-stack control. Leveraging the robust capabilities of SolusVM 2.0, this advanced KVM-based solution redefines how developers, startups, and enterprises manage virtual infrastructure.
SpeedyKVM Cloud VPS is built to support high-performance applications and demanding workloads with unmatched reliability, all from a carrier-neutral data center in New Jersey.
Designed for Speed, Optimized for Scale
Engineered with dedicated vCPUs, NVMe SSD storage, and 10Gbps uplinks, SpeedyKVM Cloud VPS ensures ultra-low latency, lightning-fast data access, and future-proof performance. Whether you're running modern web services, resource-intensive databases, or client projects, this platform keeps your workloads moving—smoothly and securely.
Performance Highlights:
- One-click snapshot & backup options for rapid disaster recovery
- Full OS flexibility (Linux, Unix, or Windows)
- 24/7 expert support available around the clock
SolusVM 2.0 + WHMCS: Seamless VPS Control at Your Fingertips
SpeedyKVM's backend is now powered by SolusVM 2.0, providing a more intuitive and streamlined user experience. This modern control panel simplifies virtual server management while introducing backend automation for faster provisioning and smoother integrations (e.g., cPanel, Plesk).
Coupled with a fully integrated WHMCS add-on, users enjoy centralized control of their virtual environments—including features such as:
- Server power controls (start/stop/reboot)
- Access to secure noVNC console
- Backup & snapshot handling
- OS reinstallation from custom templates
- SSH key management
- Real-time server monitoring
This all-in-one solution brings powerful control to your fingertips—perfect for fast-growing teams and tech-savvy users.
Built for Growth, Backed by Transparency
SpeedyKVM Cloud VPS was designed for developers, Small to Mid-Sized Businesses (SMBs) and agencies who need a VPS that just works—without overcomplicated pricing or oversold resources. Whether you're deploying a single project or scaling client infrastructure, Whitelabel IT Solutions gives you the power to grow with confidence.
About Whitelabel IT Solutions
Whitelabel IT Solutions is a trusted U.S.-based hosting provider delivering robust colocation, bare-metal servers, and cloud VPS infrastructure. With a focus on performance, transparency, and expert support, the company powers thousands of business-critical environments from its enterprise-grade data center in New Jersey.
Media Contact
Mark Gold, Whitelabel IT Solutions INC, 1 201-425-4060, [email protected], https://whitelabelitsolutions.com/
SOURCE Whitelabel IT Solutions INC
Share this article