WhiteStar Chat Prevents User Errors and Can Delete Message Sent Mistakes

Many chat users want ultra secure communication and would pay oh so much if they could just take back that message or picture they sent. WhiteStar Chat encrypts messages while preventing and deleting messages sent in error. Post this

We asked Moon to explain further about those business model considerations. "Have you ever thought how any app, let alone one offering security, can be free? One business model is to allow for advertising which opens up an app to phishing where users click on links or to other malware attacks", Moon explains. "Another is when an app 'conveniently allows' a user to load in all their contacts. This is called 'harvesting your contacts' and is used in various ways by app providers to create revenue opportunities. Unfortunately, it increases the chances of someone being inadvertently added to a chat because your total population of contacts is a finger press mistake away."

"The WhiteStar Chat architecture does several things to ensure secure messaging that no other messenger platform does today", explains Marc Fath, WhiteStar's Vice President of Engineering. "It uses the same encryption that is used by Bitcoin. It avoids autoloading all of someone's contacts. Most importantly it allows only the originator of the chat conversation to add additional members. This is called "first party, zero trust networking" and ensures that only those intended to be communicated to are communicated to in a chat or between computer systems across a network."

Yet what happens when something goes wrong and a message is sent out that should not be sent out or to someone not intended to receive it? "Some messenger platforms allow for a message to be deleted for a few moments after the message has been sent. Others require the timeframe for any messages to disappear be set when the app is first downloaded. Yet as court records repeatedly show, all these messages remain in the cloud." indicated WhiteStar's CEO, Rich Moon. "However, WhiteStar sees this as a data rights issue where the user should own the messages that are sent and should be able to recall or remove them at any time without them being stored on a recipient's device or in the cloud."

Moon indicates that WhiteStar has architected its Chat messenger to ensure any message can be deleted by the sender at any time and that there is no cloud storage of WhiteStar messages. He also indicates that WhiteStar uses military spec overwrite technology to ensure that deleted messages are truly deleted. Moon exclaims, "With WhiteStar Chat, when a message is gone, it is truly gone."

"We developed WhiteStar Chat to demonstrate the functionality that our our Hyperspace™ Network Overlay Operating System can provide enterprise customers to better secure their remote worker communication beyond simply that of a VPN." indicates Ed Carney, Board Chairman of WhiteStar. "Our technology is patent protected and enables a significant differentiation."

"We recognize the national need for a more secure messaging application that is architected to be truly secure from hackers, as well as, from user mistakes. So, we are re-launching WhiteStar Chat by calling attention to it on the Apple App store", offers Rich Moon. He continues, "Our view is that subscribers will use their basic phone chat for everyday messaging and when they want real secure exchanges, whether it be for national interests, business interests, or romantic interests, they will say "meet me on WhiteStar Chat" and switch over to share there what they want to be ultra secure."

"We are offering a 90-day free trial of WhiteStar Chat on iPhone IOS with all security features including Bitcoin level encryption, first party zero trust inclusion, and the 'oops, let me delete that message' capability." says James Massa, WhiteStar's Chief Revenue Officer. "If the response is what we expect, we'll roll this over to Android. Of course, since we don't harvest contact names or allow for advertisement, we'll charge a fee for usage with probably an upgrade option to access even more advanced security features."

To learn more about WhiteStar Chat go to your Apple Store. To request an Android version, e-mail [email protected]

WhiteStar Communications is based at Research Triangle Park, Durham, NC. It is engaged with enterprises in the health care, legal, infrastructure, and defense sectors. Hyperspace™ network overlay operating system is WhiteStar's flagship product offering. WhiteStar Chat, WhiteStar Files, and WhiteStar Remote Shell are applications available for the purposes their names suggest. Learn more at www.whitestar.io or e-mail [email protected].

Media Contact

James Massa, WhiteStar Communications, 1 (919) 949-2025, [email protected], www.whitestar.io

SOURCE WhiteStar Communications