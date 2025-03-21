WhiteStar Communications Emerges to Address Zero Day; Adds James Massa as CRO

"Today's best VPNs are inherently vulnerable and today's networks cannot quickly deploy the latest encryption to secure an enterprise from quantum attacks. WhiteStar's AI enabled Hyperspace™ solves both of these challenges." Post this

"Today's best VPNs inherently are vulnerable to group key discovery and man-in-the-middle attacks while leaving your data in the clear, open to hacker capture, once within the enterprise network", Massa explains. "Even data secured with the vaunted AES-256 symmetric encryption will soon be laid bare under the brute force capabilities of quantum computing."

Forbes magazine foretold in 2021 that "the growing consensus is that the quantum threat is real". The WSJ in February, 2024, sounded the alarm that "A technology that feels like it's 'always five years away' may suddenly be two years away." In August of 2024, the National Instituted of Standards and Technology (NIST) urgently rolled out what it considers "post quantum encryption algorithms" to prepare for what cyber experts call "Q-Day". Q-day is the day when quantum computers are used to break todays available encryption.

However, having the algorithms alone is not enough to safeguard today's enterprises. Massa describes the challenge, "Today's networks cannot quickly deploy the latest encryption to secure an enterprise and it takes way too long to ensure protection for an enterprise to update all of the various applications it uses." He continues, "What is needed is an AI enabled, network overlay operating system that brings the encryption function down into the network layer. That is part of what Hyperspace™ uniquely does which allows it to instantly roll an entire enterprise to a new level of encryption protection."

When asked what more is needed, Massa answers, "Hyperspace™ has three embedded AI's constantly working to fully address the threats. This makes it is fully autonomic, fully self-healing, and can lay down encrypted flows by itself. This is on top of utilizing dispersive packet technology and the ability to encrypt every packet with a different key."

That is a techno-mouthful! Yet, Massa has the background and spent his career being able to explain the technology and business implications of such to nontechnical executives. This ensures that the entire C-Suite, not just the CISO, can understand what is required to protect their enterprise from both today's and the post-quantum threat.

Massa began his career as a computer technologist teaching TCP/IP networking classes at Kennedy Space Center. After transitioning to sales of internet technologies, he was a key part of 3 successful investor exits, including the first Indo-American company to IPO on Nasdaq (Excelan). Massa joined then-startup Cisco Systems which grew from $300M to $26B during his tenure. Massa's contributions included growing Cisco's Southeast region sales 360% in 2 years, turning around the Cisco Federal organization by growing sales 300% in 3 years, and after CEO John Chambers approved Massa's strategy to align Cisco resources to support DoD and National Security related initiatives, captured Cisco's first $400M single purchase order sale. Massa went on to establishe Cisco's Global Government Alliances which increased global public sector revenues from 5% to 24% of Cisco total revenues, created the Global Space and Defense organization, and then transitioned to Chief Strategist for the newly created Global Government Solutions business unit. Massa left Cisco Systems to form Loom Enterprises, a successful C-Suite consulting firm.

"James has a proven track record of building organizations that exceed revenue expectations and a particular set of skills that wins accounts while building high customer loyalty and success", offers WhiteStar CEO, Rich Moon. "We are honored to have James help grow our customers by sharing WhiteStar's value proposition that solves the compound cyber challenges facing enterprises both today and into the future."

"I am excited to once again be at the leading edge of technology and to be working with a team of top 1% veterans of the internet, most of whom I worked with at Cisco as we made the internet safe for democracy." Massa continues, "WhiteStar's Hyperspace™ is a unique AI enabled technology that solves an existing set of network access problems no VPN addresses while preparing an organization to avoid the risks of what will be cataclysmic changes brought about by quantum computing breaking current encryption." Massa concludes, "The beauty of Hyperspace™ is that this is done without having to impact the existing network infrastructure."

WhiteStar Communications is based at Research Triangle Park, Durham, NC. It is engaged with enterprises in the health care, legal, infrastructure, and defense sectors. Hyperspace™ is WhiteStar's flagship network overlay operating system product offering. Learn more at www.hyperspacenetwork.io or e-mail [email protected].

Rich Moon, WhiteStar Communications, 1 919-949-2925, [email protected], www.hyperspacenetwork.io

