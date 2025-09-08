WhiteStar Communications Launches Internet Security into HyperSpace™

"When you realize that VPN's are really just access technology with 20-year-old security and that costly SASE doesn't meet the needs of a mobile workforce, you recognize the need for WhiteStar's zero trust, point-to-point, scalable secure architecture." says Rich Moon, CEO of WhiteStar. Post this

When asked, "Without ANY changes?", Billy Moon, CTO and founder of WhiteStar answered in a single word. "None." He continued by sharing, "HyperSpace™ is an 'always on' VPN that secures apps with quantum resistant cryptography. It eliminates the need for access control lists (ACL's) and eliminates public key infrastructure (PKI) certificate management issues. This is all while reducing the attack surface area of your network to the theoretical limit of one and enhancing mobility to allow unprecedented access including when both you and the resource you want to access are behind separate firewalls."

These are tall statements for anyone. Yet, Moon has the technical bona fides to back it up.

If you don't know Billy Moon from being the inaugural Battle Bots champion, which he did by harnessing some of the mobility features of WhiteStar Secure Network Platform (SNP) in his robots, you may recognize a few of the over 300 patents to his name which have been implemented throughout the internet and cellular infrastructure globally. For example, when you use "airplane mode" on your phone, you've used a Billy Moon patent. Landscape mode vs. portrait mode? Another Moon patent. Similarly, inside the internet infrastructure there are countless, much more technically difficult to explain, examples of Moon's innovation and technical prowess used daily by literally billions of people and millions of companies globally. Like Motorola, Ericsson, and Cisco Systems, WhiteStar owns its share of leading technology patents created by Moon and there are more in process.

"We have implemented a variety of novel and robust technologies ranging from level five bundling and packet queueing that works atop the internet's TCP/IP transport layer, to advanced protocols that implement NIST standard encryption algorithms in breakthrough ways", Moon explains. "We then provide HyperSpace™ to seamlessly interface WhiteStar's AI-agent enabled SNP to legacy applications allowing us to immediately secure all enterprise applications at once without any changes to the applications or the network."

WhiteStar claims that implementation of their platform hides systems, eliminates Distributed Denial of Service attacks, stops the hacking of access security protocols, and renders any Man-in-the-Middle attacks impossible because there is no middle to attack. In addition, HyperSpace™ has a next generation of virtual segmentation, referred to as "tags", that applies even to remote users. This means no VPN access control lists (ACL's) to program or public key certificates to manage.

Although less publicly known, Moon's credibility is in the company of some internet luminaries. Moon personally implemented Father of the Internet, Vint Cerf's, DTN protocol, which Cerf developed years after he developed TCP/IP while at DARPA. DTN was created to address the need for an interplanetary internet that could handle highly mobile and very long latency environments. Moon's implementation allowed DTN to achieve the status of an Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF) standard protocol having been implemented by three or more independent parties, Moon being one of them. Moon and Cerf still exchange ideas on internet topics such as the ramification for security in a post quantum computing world and something called the "quantum internet".

"I like to think of the WhiteStar's secure network platform and HyperSpace™ as the 'grandchildren' of Vint's TCP/IP and DTN.", says Moon. He continues, "WhiteStar's SNP incorporates the mobility and distance capabilities of DTN. In addition, it adds inherently secure communications via NIST standard encryption with novel cryptography protocols, rather than trying to bolt on security long after the internet was invented. "

Giving homage to Cerf, Moon indicates, "HyperSpace™ allows legacy networked applications that were built on the standard TCP protocol Cerf developed to continue over the internet securely without requiring a re-write while having the enhanced functionality that WhiteStar's SNP provides." Moon continues, "The Hyperspace™ solution is a great next step for enterprises to migrate seamlessly into a secure future that takes advantage of other advances, such as limitless bandwidth on the edge provided by 5G technology while addressing the security, mobility, and performance challenges that even visionaries such as Vint could not foresee."

"We find HyperSpace™ especially of interest to those in critical infrastructure, finance and banking, health care, and legal services.", says James Massa, WhiteStar's Chief Revenue Officer. Massa explains, "HyperSpace™ works with existing applications across all platforms, Windows, Mac, Unix/Linux, as well as cell phones. It can be installed in minutes. It works with no network changes. HyperSpace™ makes security, mobility, and resiliency accessible to both new and legacy applications."

WhiteStar Communications is empowering societies with trusted, secure, private communication that can scale to meet enterprise needs. WhiteStar is based in Research Triangle Park, Durham, NC. It is engaged with enterprises in the finance, health care, legal, infrastructure, and defense sectors. WhiteStar Secure Network Platform (SNP) and Hyperspace™ are WhiteStar's flagship offerings. Learn more at www.whitestar.io or e-mail [email protected].

James Massa, WhiteStar Communications, 1 919-267-1916, [email protected], www.whitestar.io

