WhiteWater Express Car Wash Hires Response Mine Interactive to Accelerate Car Wash Membership Growth

"This partnership brings smarter digital strategy and enterprise-level analytics together to fuel WhiteWater's aggressive membership growth." Post this

Optimize and expand membership–driving digital marketing campaigns

Deepen visibility into marketing effectiveness

Drive improved in-store conversion and higher LTV customers

Kelli Rienstra, VP of Marketing at WhiteWater shares, "We're thrilled to partner with the talented team at RMI to enhance our paid digital strategy and execution. Together, we're expanding into new channels, strengthening our presence in existing, and unlocking smarter, more impactful ways to reach and engage even more customers with the WhiteWater experience."

Ken Robbins, CEO at RMI added, "We are very excited to work with WhiteWater Express. They have a high standard of service and value in the car wash business and their marketing team is focused on their data to help drive their aggressive growth plans."

WhiteWater Express Car Wash united with Response Mine to help boost customer acquisition by utilizing advanced analytics and to bring enterprise-level data to support their ongoing business growth.

About Response Mine Interactive

Response Mine Interactive is an Atlanta-based digital marketing agency that delivers measurable growth for clients across home services, healthcare, e-commerce, and more. Combining deep digital media expertise and advanced analytics, RMI helps brands optimize performance in search, social, programmatic, and AI-driven channels. We help our clients outsmart, not outspend, to get the results they are looking to achieve. Learn more at www.responsemine.com.

About WhiteWater Express Car Wash

Fast-growing car wash service with 100+ locations across multiple states. WhiteWater commits to providing an express wash with high-intensity tri-foam polish, wheel cleaning, rain repellent, tire shine, flash dry, and more. Explore further at https://www.whitewatercw.com/.

Media Contact

Alisha Tran, Response Mine Interactive, 1 4044750736, [email protected], responsemine.com

SOURCE Response Mine Interactive