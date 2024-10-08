Whitman-Walker Foundation to Honor Matt Voorhees with the Groundbreaker Award for Community Philanthropy

There are not enough words of gratitude to truly express our appreciation for Matt's support, generosity and leadership. He has served as Chair of the Foundation Board for 6 years, a critical role for us – and has done it with grace and engagement. Post this

Whitman-Walker provides health care, advocates for LGBTQ+ and people living with HIV, and conducts research for breakthroughs in HIV treatment and prevention as well as cancer, in the Washington, DC area and nationwide.

"I love supporting Whitman-Walker and its causes because everyone needs a safe place to receive health care," said Voorhees.

He will receive the award at Whitman-Walker's annual gala at the Ritz-Carlton in Washington, DC, on October 9th. The party will feature cocktails, food, music, and a program hosted by Tim Gunn.

About the Whitman-Walker Foundation

The Whitman-Walker Foundation enlists support from individuals, community organizations and corporations to continue Whitman-Walker's legacy and ensure the organization's future growth and sustainability. For over fifty years, Whitman-Walker has been part of the fabric of the local DC and national community as first responder and care-provider for those living with HIV; a leader in LGBTQ care and advocacy; a research center working to discover breakthroughs in HIV treatment and prevention science; and one of the DC's most trusted partners during the current COVID-19 pandemic. Whitman-Walker envisions a society where all people are seen for who they are, treated with dignity and respect, and afforded equal opportunity to health and wellbeing. More info can be found at: www.whitman-walker.org.

About Anybill

Founded in 2001, Anybill provides tax payment services, direct and through partners, to some of the world's largest corporations and organizations. Based in Washington, D.C., the company is SSAE 18 SOC1 Type II and SOC2 Type II compliant. For more information on Anybill, visit anybill.com.

