Whitman-Walker Foundation to Honor Matt Voorhees with the Groundbreaker Award for Community Philanthropy

He will be recognized for his work with Whitman-Walker at the organization's annual gala in Washington, DC this October.
WASHINGTON, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Whitman-Walker, the community health and research organization that supports over 20,000 clients and patients per year in the Greater Washington metro area, and is a leading advocacy group for care for the LGBTQ+ community, will honor Anybill CEO Matt Voorhees with the Groundbreaker Award for Community Philanthropy this October at their gala hosted by the Whitman-Walker Foundation. The award recognizes Voorhees for his service, leadership as a board member, and generous support of the organization.
"There are not enough words of gratitude to truly express our appreciation for Matt's support, generosity and leadership. He has served as Chair of the Foundation Board for 6 years, a critical role for us – and has done it with grace and engagement," says Abby Paige Fenton, Executive Director of the Whitman-Walker Foundation. "Over the course of 17 years, Matt has contributed through his personal generosity and through Anybill, as its CEO and Co-Founder."
Whitman-Walker provides health care, advocates for LGBTQ+ and people living with HIV, and conducts research for breakthroughs in HIV treatment and prevention as well as cancer, in the Washington, DC area and nationwide.
"I love supporting Whitman-Walker and its causes because everyone needs a safe place to receive health care," said Voorhees.
He will receive the award at Whitman-Walker's annual gala at the Ritz-Carlton in Washington, DC, on October 9th. The party will feature cocktails, food, music, and a program hosted by Tim Gunn.
About the Whitman-Walker Foundation
The Whitman-Walker Foundation enlists support from individuals, community organizations and corporations to continue Whitman-Walker's legacy and ensure the organization's future growth and sustainability. For over fifty years, Whitman-Walker has been part of the fabric of the local DC and national community as first responder and care-provider for those living with HIV; a leader in LGBTQ care and advocacy; a research center working to discover breakthroughs in HIV treatment and prevention science; and one of the DC's most trusted partners during the current COVID-19 pandemic. Whitman-Walker envisions a society where all people are seen for who they are, treated with dignity and respect, and afforded equal opportunity to health and wellbeing. More info can be found at: www.whitman-walker.org.
About Anybill
Founded in 2001, Anybill provides tax payment services, direct and through partners, to some of the world's largest corporations and organizations. Based in Washington, D.C., the company is SSAE 18 SOC1 Type II and SOC2 Type II compliant. For more information on Anybill, visit anybill.com.
