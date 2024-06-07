Data stewards not only protect and manage data, but they also help the company navigate a complex data landscape and leverage data for strategic advantage. Post this

"Data stewards not only protect and manage data, but they also help the company navigate a complex data landscape and leverage data for strategic advantage," explained Greg Smith, Vice President of Services Delivery at eGovernance.

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Who are Data Stewards and Why are They Important for Your Business?."

Data Stewardship Puts Data Governance into Practice

"Data stewardship plays a pivotal role in effective data governance, translating policies into practice. A data governance framework includes the policies and guidelines for data handling, quality, and security. Data stewards have responsibility for ensuring the implementation and enforcement of these policies."

Responsibilities of a Data Steward

"Stewards balance strict data security standards with making sure that authorized users can find and use data. This involves building a data inventory, maintaining data lineage, managing metadata, and so forth."

Businesses May Have Multiple Data Stewards

"The organization may assign separate data stewards to work with specific types of data, such as customer data. They may also assign stewards according to business function, such as sales or R&D. Alternatively, a data steward may have responsibility for one or more IT systems, such as email."

Skills to Look for in a Data Steward

"Because data stewards cover both technical and culture-focused activities, they need a balance of various types of skills. Without a doubt, the job requires technical skills, including data modeling, databases, and database management systems. And in fact, data stewards often report up through IT."

Explore Key Benefits of Data Stewards

To set the stage for success, hire the right people and give them the tools they need to thrive. eGovernance solutions for information governance offer powerful, cloud-based solutions to help organizations use their information effectively and drive data value.

Have you read?

4 Best Practices for Data Quality Checks - eGovernance

Data Governance Roles and Responsibilities - eGovernance

About eMazzanti Technologies

eMazzanti's team of trained, certified IT experts rapidly deliver increased revenue growth, data security and productivity for clients ranging from law firms to high-end global retailers, expertly providing advanced business cyber security, retail and payment technology, digital marketing services, AI, cloud and mobile solutions, multi-site implementations, 24×7 outsourced network management, remote monitoring, and support.

eMazzanti's consistent growth landed them on the Inc. 5000 list 9X. Recognized as a 4X Microsoft Partner of the Year, the #1 ranked NYC area MSP, NJ Business of the Year, and 5X WatchGuard Partner of the Year, the company excels as a trusted outsourced IT partner! Contact: 1-866-362-9926, [email protected] or http://www.emazzanti.net Twitter: @emazzanti Facebook: Facebook.com/emazzantitechnologies.

Media Contact

Juliana Wallace, eMazzanti Technologies, 2178999111, [email protected], https://www.emazzanti.net/

SOURCE eMazzanti Technologies