'Who are the Sikhs?' is an exploration of the Sikh worldview and its place in the contemporary world

Dive deep into Sikh philosophy and spirituality and enrich your understanding of diverse spiritual perspectives

SURREY, BC, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gian Singh Sandhu launches a new press campaign for his book "Who are the Sikhs?" (published by Archway Publishing), a comprehensive guide to understanding the beliefs, customs, and identity of the Sikh community.

First published in March 2023, this book is an in-depth exploration of Sikhi, the Sikh faith, offering a detailed look into its theology, philosophy, history, and cultural aspects. Here, the author provides insightful discussions on the religion's socio-political impact, addressing contemporary issues and how Sikh teachings contribute to modern society. Readers will recognize the rich history, profound spirituality and dynamic culture of the Sikh community, as well as their global and multicultural impact. This combination of educational depth, cultural insight, and contemporary relevance makes the book engaging for a broad spectrum of readers.

"The book is designed to deepen understanding and appreciation of Sikhi, the Sikh faith," the author explains. "Through this work, I have dispelled misconceptions and stereotypes about Sikhi, fostering a sense of connectedness and empathy among readers from diverse backgrounds. Ultimately, the book is intended to serve as a comprehensive guide that educates and inspires a deeper exploration of the values and contributions of the Sikh community in the global society."

With its accessible approach and integration of contemporary issues, "Who are the Sikhs?" serves as a bridge between cultures, promoting mutual respect and understanding. To purchase a copy of the book, visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/838170-who-are-the-sikhs.

"Who are the Sikhs?"

By Gian Singh Sandhu

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 408 pages | ISBN 9781665739511

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 408 pages | ISBN 9781665739528

E-Book | 408 pages | ISBN 9781665739535

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Gian Singh Sandhu is a multifaceted personality — an acclaimed author, respected educator, innovative entrepreneur, and dedicated social activist. Beginning his professional life in the Indian Air Force, Sandhu moved to Canada in 1970, marking the start of a diverse and impactful career. He has made his mark across various fields, from the forest industry to education and business management, highlighting his extraordinary versatility and commitment. A leader with a vision, Sandhu's contributions to the community are significant, including founding several places of worship (Gurdwaras) and the World Sikh Organization of Canada, a prominent human rights advocacy group. His entrepreneurial prowess was recognized with the Regional Entrepreneur of the Year award in 1994. Sandhu's outstanding service to society has earned him the Order of British Columbia (2002), the province's highest civilian honours, and the Queen's Golden Jubilee Medal (2002) for Community Service. An accomplished author, he has penned four books and co-authored three, with over 200 scripts dedicated to Sikh heritage, reflecting his deep connection to his roots. As president and CEO of the Guru Nanak Institute of Global Studies, a post-secondary education and research institute, he continues his mission to spread knowledge and uplift communities. He resides in Surrey, British Columbia, with his wife, Surinder Kaur. Sandhu is an inspirational figure whose life and work continue to influence and motivate people worldwide.

