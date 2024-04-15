Who Knew That Heroes Could Be Ten Devils Baptized In Blood, Mud, And Guts

Mill City Press presents an original western with sci-fi themes sprinkled throughout.

ROGERS, Ark., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author J.M. Topp invites readers to enjoy his own version of weird fiction with the first book in a series, The Rise of Devils ($23.99, paperback, 9781662894442; $9.99, e-book, 9781662894459).

"Only one thing can be said about these ill-fated misfits. They paint a bleak picture of humanity in Glen Rio, yet them's the devils that can look evil in the eye and not flinch," said Topp of his main characters.