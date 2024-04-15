Who Knew That Heroes Could Be Ten Devils Baptized In Blood, Mud, And Guts

Mill City Press presents an original western with sci-fi themes sprinkled throughout.
ROGERS, Ark., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author J.M. Topp invites readers to enjoy his own version of weird fiction with the first book in a series, The Rise of Devils ($23.99, paperback, 9781662894442; $9.99, e-book, 9781662894459).
"Only one thing can be said about these ill-fated misfits. They paint a bleak picture of humanity in Glen Rio, yet them's the devils that can look evil in the eye and not flinch," said Topp of his main characters.
J.M. Topp is an avid reader who began writing seriously in 2014. Drawing from his training while earning his degree in Mass Communication from Wayland Baptist University, he posts short stories on Reedsy.com and his own blog frequently. A missionary kid, Topp is very familiar with writing on the go. He values the time he spends with his wife and two small boys.
Mill City Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is a leader in the general market division of self-publishing. The Rise of Devils is available online through amazon.com and barnesandnoble.com.
