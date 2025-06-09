WhoHire Expands - Ryan Chute and Josh Kelly join the Board of Directors

Strategic Additions: Ryan Chute and Josh Kelly Join to Accelerate Growth and Innovation in Home Services Hiring

PHOENIX, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WhoHire, the AI-powered hiring platform built specifically for the home services industry, announced today the appointment of two new members to its Board of Directors: Ryan Chute, an award-winning creative strategist and producer, and Josh Kelly, a nationally recognized business growth expert and founder of Clover.

"These two additions mark a pivotal moment in WhoHire's evolution," said Jonathan Whistman, CEO of WhoHire. "Ryan and Josh bring not only unmatched expertise in scaling companies and crafting compelling narratives, but also a deep understanding of what it takes to help contractors win when it comes to the people part of the business."

Ryan Chute

Ryan Chute is a globally recognized voice in persuasive communication, known for his work as an Emmy-award-winning producer and Executive Producer on Broadway. He leads an award-winning creative communications agency within the Wizard of Ads® and is currently coauthoring books with sales legends Roy H. Williams and Chris Voss. With a client portfolio spanning retail, automotive, and home services, Chute is a master of turning bold ideas into bottom-line results.

"Joining the WhoHire board is a chance to build something extraordinary at the intersection of data, creativity, and purpose," said Chute. "I believe in WhoHire's mission to help home service businesses hire with confidence and I'm here to help make that mission unforgettable."

Josh Kelly

Josh Kelly, founder of Clover, has helped scale dozens of HVAC and plumbing companies into 9-figure businesses across the U.S. A growth strategist with deep operational and marketing experience, he played a key role in scaling his family's company, Parker & Sons, from $7 million to over $250 million in revenue. Josh has worked with brands like Bonneville International, Dial America, and Puls, and has spoken on stages for some of the biggest names in home services and digital marketing.

"I've seen firsthand how the right people can transform a business and the wrong ones can sink it," said Kelly. "WhoHire isn't just another hiring tool—it's the future of how contractors grow. I'm excited to help lead the charge."

With this expanded board, WhoHire is doubling down on its mission: to help contractors stop guessing and start hiring the right people—faster, smarter, and with data they can trust.

About WhoHire

WhoHire is the first AI-driven hiring platform purpose-built for the home services industry. Combining powerful data models, predictive analytics, and streamlined workflows, WhoHire helps HVAC, plumbing, and electrical contractors hire top performers and grow their teams with confidence.

Media Contact

Kei Castro

Chief of Staff to CEO, WhoHire

[email protected]

www.whohire.com

SOURCE WhoHire