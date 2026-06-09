Wholesale Title Solutions™ Announces Integration with AccuTitle, Marking Another Advancement in Mission to Modernize the Title Industry

The partnership between technology leaders marks a new win for the title industry, dramatically increasing the efficiency and speed of searches

WINCHESTER, Va., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wholesale Title Solutions™ (WTS™), the title search and abstract delivery company, is set to launch another new integration, this one with AccuTitle, which offers the title management platforms AccuAir, TitleFusion, Closers' Choice, TrackerPro and Landtech. This collaboration between industry pioneers is another win for outsourcing and settlement service companies in addition to lenders, underwriters, and players across the real estate information space. Both companies have long been committed to streamlining the real estate closing process.

By allowing for seamless communication between their platforms, WTS and AccuTitle will achieve a massive efficiency upgrade for title solutions providers. This partnership will allow title service data to be directly imported into AccuTitle's various closing platforms. In turn, this will dramatically speed up the preparation of closing documents, reduce turnaround times, and improve accuracy across the board.

WTS relies on its proprietary Direct Data™ platform to quickly deliver error-free and cost-effective title search solutions. The company is dedicated to revolutionizing the title industry through cutting-edge technology, building a direct digital link to courthouse resources and real estate data. WTS operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of Direct Title Solutions™ (DTS™), a comprehensive real estate solutions company.

The integration launched in April 2026. At that time, AccuTitle users will be granted full access to WTS's Direct Data solutions software. The WTS-AccuTitle integration is powered by WahooCloud™ technology. WahooCloud is the first fully cloud-based platform as a service (PaaS) software for the title industry. It doubles as both an information database and a client management system.

The company is actively working to bring its time-proven, results-oriented approach to all industry stakeholders.

"This partnership between WTS and AccuTitle is a win for both companies, surely – but, more importantly, it's a win for players all across the title industry," said Bryan Marion, Founder and CEO of Direct Title Solutions. "Wholesale Title Solutions began in 2000 with the bold dream of seriously and radically improving the title industry. With this integration and each additional one after it, we get one step closer to that goal. This is a huge efficiency upgrade for all involved. About that, we genuinely couldn't be happier."

AccuTitle offers five title and escrow applications – AccuAir, Title Fusion, Closers' Choice, Landtech, and Tracker Pro – each of which are "hubs" for real estate transactions. The company is known across the industry for its commitment to individualized customer service and its emphasis on functionality, security, and flexibility.

Tom Schweizer, EVP of Sales for AccuTitle, said "This kind of partnership is what makes a real difference at the file level. Title professionals already have enough to manage. Connecting WTS's Direct Data platform directly into our closing software means one less step, one less place for errors to creep in, and a faster path to the closing table. That's a win our clients will feel immediately."

Direct Title Solutions offers a comprehensive suite of real estate settlement solutions, encompassing title search and recording delivery, full-scale closing services, and title insurance. The company is committed to streamlining the title industry through the integration of innovative technologies. DTS's proprietary direct operations process ensures an efficient, technologically advanced, and direct revenue model for its customers.

Media Contact

Jeremy Miller, Direct Title Solutions, 1 5404500740 106, [email protected], Direct Title Solutions

SOURCE Direct Title Solutions