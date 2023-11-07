Wholesale Title Solutions™ Integrates with Resware To Expand Seamless Title Searches

The integration with Qualia's products marks a new modernization for the title industry, dramatically increasing the efficiency and speed of title searches

WINCHESTER, Va., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wholesale Title Solutions™ (WTS™), the title search and abstract delivery company, has launched a new integration with Resware, Qualia's highly customizable workflow automation product for the title and escrow industry. This collaboration marks a massive efficiency upgrade for title solutions providers, linking up two seamless transaction processes.

WTS uses its proprietary Direct Data™ platform to deliver accurate, cost-effective title search solutions with quick turnarounds. The company is committed to revolutionizing the title industry by providing a direct link to courthouse resources and digitizing real estate data. WTS operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of Direct Title Solutions™ (DTS™), a comprehensive real estate solutions company.

The WTS-Resware integration, which eliminates the need for re-keying by automatically populating the closing platform, is now available to Resware customers. WTS's Direct Data solutions platform will now be fully integrated into Resware as a partner integration. This is the first of a number of upcoming integrations for WTS, which is working to finalize similar arrangements with other major closing platforms and bring its time-proven, results-oriented approach to all industry stakeholders.

"This partnership will significantly decrease turnaround between abstractors and closing services, leading to a much improved customer experience on all fronts," said Bryan Marion, Founder and CEO of Direct Title Solutions. "The integration of Wholesale Title Solutions' platform with Resware is a huge step-up in efficiency and is a much-needed step forward in our mission to modernize the dated approach that exists within so much of the title industry."

Resware, which is a product of Qualia, enables companies to automate the closing transaction process. Used by leading underwriters and settlement agencies, Resware is designed for businesses with the vision and resources to build custom solutions to efficiently manage the transaction lifecycle.

"Resware partners provide crucial connections and efficiency gains that title professionals can leverage throughout the course of a transaction," said Max Lamb, Senior Director of Business Development. "We look forward to further enhancing the closing process with the Wholesale Title Solutions team."

Direct Title Solutions offers a comprehensive suite of real estate settlement solutions. The company is committed to streamlining the title industry through the integration of innovative technologies. DTS's proprietary direct operations process ensures an efficient, technologically advanced, and direct revenue model for its customers.

ABOUT WHOLESALE TITLE SOLUTIONS™

Wholesale Title Solutions™ (WTS) is a leading title search and abstract delivery company that leverages its cutting-edge Direct Data™ platform to provide cost-effective, accurate, and high-speed solutions for title searches. As a pioneer in the industry, WTS offers a direct connection to the courthouse for title searches and real estate data.

ABOUT DIRECT TITLE SOLUTIONS™

Direct Title Solutions, Inc. is a provider of commercial and residential real estate settlement services. DTS is in compliance with ALTA best practices and is adamantly committed to protecting nonpublic personal information (NPI); employees receive ongoing training, and technology and infrastructure are constantly upgraded in order to provide outstanding security and protection for creditors and consumers alike.

ABOUT QUALIA

Qualia is the leading comprehensive digital closing platform used by title, escrow, real estate and mortgage lending professionals to transform home buying and selling into simple, secure, enjoyable experiences for millions of homeowners each year. The Qualia platform provides a secure system of record for the real estate settlement ecosystem through a suite of workflow, accounting, reporting, and collaboration products as well as its expansive product and service integrations. Qualia is headquartered in San Francisco, CA and has offices in Austin, TX, and Superior, CO. For more information on Qualia, visit Qualia.com

