Wholesome Story Sets the Gold Standard for Inositol With NSF Contents Certification

"We only make products we are willing to take ourselves and give to our own families. Our partners at NSF & CLP certify the high standards we hold ourselves and our products to." - Junghwa Detlefsen, CEO. Post this

NSF Contents Certification is among the most rigorous third-party verifications a supplement can earn. Certification to NSF/ANSI 173, the only American National Standard for dietary supplements, confirms that what's on the label is exactly what's in the bottle, screens the product for unsafe levels of contaminants such as heavy metals, pesticides, and microbials, and requires the manufacturing facility to pass an on-site NSF audit every year for Good Manufacturing Practices.

The Clean Label Project Purity Award, which Wholesome Story has held for its inositol since 2020, goes a step further on purity. It screens for more than 200 environmental and industrial contaminants, including plasticizers such as BPA, BPS, and phthalates that rarely appear on any label, and reserves its award for products that rank in the top tier of their category. Most inositol brands don't carry either certification or carry only one. By holding both, Wholesome Story is independently verified on three fronts at once: label accuracy, contaminant safety, and top-tier purity. That is the difference between a label you can read and a product you can trust.

For the women who take it, that means real peace of mind. Two of the most respected independent organizations in the supplement industry stand behind the product, confirming that what is on the label is exactly what is in the bottle and that every batch meets a high bar for purity.

"We only make products we are willing to take ourselves and give to our own families. Our partners at NSF & CLP certify the high standards we hold ourselves and our products to." - Junghwa Detlefsen, CEO

Wholesome Story sources ingredients from trusted suppliers worldwide and blends and bottles its inositol in Utah, in an NSF-registered facility audited to U.S. Good Manufacturing Practices. In a category where more products are made overseas, knowing exactly who makes each batch, and to what standard, is central to how the company protects quality.

The inositol line is the first of Wholesome Story's product lines to be NSF Contents Certified, in both capsule and powder forms, and the company is working to extend the certification across all products soon.

About Wholesome Story

Wholesome Story is a woman-owned, mission-driven supplement brand focused on women's health. The brand has been trusted by more than 1.1 million customers since 2017 and backed by more than 30,000 five-star ratings. The Myo-Inositol & D-Chiro Inositol supplement is formulated in the 40:1 ratio (2,000 mg myo-inositol and 50 mg D-chiro inositol per serving) and is available on Amazon, iHerb.com, Target.com, Walmart.com, wholesomestory.com, and select retailers. The full announcement is available at wholesomestory.com/pages/nsf-contents-certified-inositol.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Media Contact

Isabel Pelaez, Wholesome Story LLC, 1 (833) 803-6540, [email protected], https://wholesomestory.com/

SOURCE Wholesome Story LLC