Wholeview Unveils New Statewide Virtual Program to Tackle Growing Gambling Addiction Crisis in New York

In response to the escalating crisis of gambling addiction in New York State, Wholeview announces the launch of Wholeview RESET, a comprehensive, fully virtual treatment program for individuals and families affected by problem gambling. This expansion follows Wholeview's recent designation by the NYS Office of Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS) to provide specialized care for gambling disorders as part of its comprehensive outpatient program.

NEW YORK, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gambling addiction is on the rise, impacting thousands of New Yorkers and their loved ones. Wholeview RESET is designed to meet this urgent need by offering accessible, evidence-based care, no matter where you are in the state. "We are thrilled to expand our services with the NYS OASAS Problem Gambling designation, which enables us to address the growing need for specialized care for people struggling with problematic gambling and gambling disorders," said Dr. Sarah Church, CEO and Founder of Wholeview.

What Sets Wholeview RESET Apart?