Wholeview Unveils New Statewide Virtual Program to Tackle Growing Gambling Addiction Crisis in New York

In response to the escalating crisis of gambling addiction in New York State, Wholeview announces the launch of Wholeview RESET, a comprehensive, fully virtual treatment program for individuals and families affected by problem gambling. This expansion follows Wholeview's recent designation by the NYS Office of Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS) to provide specialized care for gambling disorders as part of its comprehensive outpatient program.
NEW YORK, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gambling addiction is on the rise, impacting thousands of New Yorkers and their loved ones. Wholeview RESET is designed to meet this urgent need by offering accessible, evidence-based care, no matter where you are in the state. "We are thrilled to expand our services with the NYS OASAS Problem Gambling designation, which enables us to address the growing need for specialized care for people struggling with problematic gambling and gambling disorders," said Dr. Sarah Church, CEO and Founder of Wholeview.
What Sets Wholeview RESET Apart?
- Integrated, Evidence-Based Treatment: The program's foundation is Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), proven to help individuals identify and change the thoughts and behaviors that fuel gambling. Motivational Interviewing (MI) further supports patients in building motivation for lasting change.
- Medication and Mental Health Support: While no medication is FDA-approved specifically for gambling disorder, Wholeview RESET clinicians evaluate and, when appropriate, prescribe medications like naltrexone or antidepressants to address urges and co-occurring mental health conditions such as depression or anxiety.
- Financial Counseling: Recognizing the financial devastation gambling can cause, the program offers practical support to help individuals regain stability and rebuild their lives.
- Family Empowerment: Through CRAFT family training, loved ones learn effective strategies to support recovery and restore healthy relationships, reducing conflict and fostering hope.
- Peer and Group Support: Patients are encouraged to join group therapy and mutual aid organizations like Gamblers Anonymous, building community and accountability throughout recovery.
Accessible, Compassionate, and Confidential Care
Wholeview RESET delivers premium, specialized virtual treatment accessible to all New Yorkers, regardless of location. Our comprehensive program accepts most insurance plans, including Medicaid and ACA Exchange Plans, ensuring affordable care for individuals and families.
Through our strategic partnership with the New York Council on Problem Gambling (NYCPG), we able to provide no-cost treatment options for:
- Uninsured individuals
- Those with prohibitively high deductibles or copays
- People hesitant to utilize their insurance for mental health services
Our virtual platform eliminates traditional barriers to care while maintaining the highest treatment quality and confidentiality standards.
If you or someone you love is struggling with gambling, help is available now. Call 212-204-8430, visit www.wholeview.co, or complete our online form to schedule a confidential evaluation. Recovery is possible—with the right support, you can reclaim your life
