Wholly Cow Ice Cream & Coffee Releases 2025 Charleston Christmas Lights Guide for Local Families

CHARLESTON, S.C., Dec. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wholly Cow Ice Cream & Coffee, a family-friendly staple on Johns Island, has released a new holiday community guide titled "Lights, Lattes & Ice Cream: The Best Christmas Lights in Charleston (Wholly Cow Edition!)".

The free guide helps Lowcountry families find the most magical Christmas light displays in the area - including James Island's iconic Festival of Lights, downtown Charleston's holiday décor, the Holiday Parade of Boats, Freshfields Village events at Kiawah, and several neighborhood displays that often fly under the radar.

The guide also includes addresses, parking tips, event links, and insider recommendations, making it one of the most detailed and useful Christmas lights roundups available for Charleston parents, grandparents, and kids this season.

A Family-Friendly Resource Created by a Family-Focused Business

"Charleston has so many incredible holiday traditions, but families often don't know where to find all the events, or which ones are worth the trip," said the Wholly Cow team.

"We wanted to put everything in one place so parents can quickly plan a night out - whether it's seeing the lights at James Island, visiting Freshfields, or taking the kids downtown for Christmas photos."

Wholly Cow sees hundreds of families during the holiday season, especially before and after the James Island Festival of Lights. Many visitors asked for recommendations, which inspired the creation of this year's expanded guide.

Highlights From the 2025 Charleston Christmas Lights Guide Include:

Holiday Festival of Lights - James Island County Park

A 3-mile drive-through light show rated one of the best in the Southeast. Includes a walk-through village, Santa photos, train rides, and marshmallow roasting stations.

Charleston Holiday Parade of Boats - Charleston Harbor

A beloved waterfront parade featuring decorated boats cruising through downtown Charleston and Mount Pleasant.

Downtown Charleston Christmas Trees & Historic Home Décor

Marion Square's towering Christmas tree, King Street holiday windows, and candle-lit historic homes.

Freshfields Village Holiday Lights - Kiawah Island

A family-friendly Christmas village with lights, horse-drawn carriage rides, Santa visits, and artificial snowfall nights.

Mount Pleasant "Lights Up" Tree Lighting

A lively kickoff to the holiday season complete with performances, vendors, and holiday activities.

Aquarium Aglow - South Carolina Aquarium

A glowing indoor Christmas experience perfect for younger children.

Neighborhood Light Displays Across the Lowcountry

Local neighborhoods in John's Island, West Ashley, Goose Creek, Mount Pleasant, and Summerville that go all-out every year.

Each listing includes links, directions, parking guidance, and tips for making the most of your holiday visit.

A Sweet Tradition for Holiday Nights Out

Wholly Cow's guide also suggests festive treat pairings - like peppermint milkshakes for light tours or warm peppermint mochas for chilly evenings - that families can enjoy before or after their Christmas outings.

Read the Full Guide Here: Lights, Lattes, and Ice Cream - The Best Christmas Lights in Charleston

About Wholly Cow Ice Cream & Coffee

Founded in Charleston, Wholly Cow Ice Cream & Coffee offers small-batch ice cream, soft-serve yogurt, fresh espresso drinks, and seasonal treats. Known for its fun, family-friendly atmosphere, Wholly Cow creates handcrafted flavors using quality ingredients and serves locally roasted coffee made fresh daily.

The shop is located at:

Wholly Cow Ice Cream

3642 Savannah Highway, Johns Island, SC 29455

Learn more at: https://www.whollycowicecream.com

