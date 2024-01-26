Whoopi Goldberg Makes Blackstone Publishing Deal with Soul-Stirring Family Memoir "Bits and Pieces"

Whoopi Goldberg on her new memoir BITS AND PIECES: "Not everybody gets to walk this earth with folks that let you be exactly who you are and gave you the confidence to become exactly who you wanted to be. So, I thought I'd share mine with you." Post this

The deal was negotiated between Goldberg, Blackstone's CEO Josh Stanton, Blackstone's Head of New Business Rick Bleiweiss, and WME Literary Agent Mel Berger.

Goldberg has influenced pop-culture for decades with starring roles in film, television, theatre and as a successful producer, entrepreneur, and bestselling author. Within her new nonfiction memoir, she shares the riveting events from her childhood and posthumous stories of her mother, Emma Harris, and brother, Clyde K. Johnson. Goldberg's innermost dialogue comes to life in this soul-stirring book tied together with the signature comedic voice that has become a staple throughout the past four decades.

The book details the exact moment the trajectory of Goldberg's life changed, when her mother returned from the hospital with the memories of her children erased. Now, Goldberg herself has come to the realization that her own memories of her loved ones are beginning to disappear and become faulty with passing time. She gains a newfound sense of permanence of those gone too soon through conversations within the pages of her memoir.

Josh Stanton remarked, "I found Whoopi's narrative incredibly captivating and profoundly moving. It is an immense privilege to collaborate alongside one of America's most revered figures. Her story is truly exceptional, and I eagerly await the opportunity for both new and long-standing fans to embark on this journey with her."

Rick Bleiweiss stated, "Whoopi Goldberg is an icon and superstar whose work I have thoroughly enjoyed and admired for many years. She also happens to be a person with a great deal of humanity, and so I am truly pleased that we were able to acquire this book about a previously untold and unknown portion of her younger life and the influences that helped shape her as a youth. It is a fascinating and compelling read."

Whoopi Goldberg is one of an elite group of artists who have won the EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Awards) and is the bestselling author of the Sugar Plum Ballerina series, Book, and Is It Just Me? While performing in the Bay Area she created the characters that became The Spook Show and evolved into her hit Broadway show, Grammy Award–winning album, and the HBO special that helped launch her career. Spanning decades, Whoopi's credits include roles in the well-known films The Color Purple, Ghosts of Mississippi, Sister Act, and Ghost. She produced the documentary Whoopi Goldberg Presents Moms Mabley, and she appeared in and was one of the producers of the critically acclaimed 2022 feature film Till. She loves VW Bugs, working casinos, comfortable clothing; is a passionate supporter of the audio arts and dedicated collector of audiobooks; and heads the Whoopfam Group, makers of Emma & Clyde, Whoopi & Maya, and other recreational and medicinal marijuana products.

In an exclusive cover reveal with People Magazine, Whoopi shared excitement for her book saying, "This book is dedicated to everyone who is just trying to figure out the small stuff as well as the stuff where you have to be more than you thought you could be and it's dedicated to love."

Founded in 1987, Blackstone continues to pioneer new and creative ways to bring stories to life. With multiple New York Times Best Sellers, Grammy award-winning audio productions, and three books placed on the New York Times Best Books of the Year list, Blackstone has firmly positioned itself as one of America's fastest growing and respected publishing houses. A true independent, privately owned publisher, with offices on both coasts, Blackstone is home to a vibrant and eclectic community of storytellers and story lovers, offering hundreds of new titles each month to its catalog of 17,000+ books. The authors published are as varied as the books themselves, with works by some of the biggest names in literature including Gabriel García Márquez, Ayn Rand, Ian Fleming, George Orwell, Robert Heinlein, James Clavell, as well as more contemporary authors like Neil deGrasse Tyson, Karin Slaughter, Don Winslow, Robert Downey Jr., Jeneva Rose, Greg Harden, Norman Reedus, and many more.

