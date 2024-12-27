Who's Working Remotely? Virtual Vocations Survey Highlights Evolving Jobseeker Demographics

"Whether based in the U.S. or abroad, jobseekers are embracing remote roles to align their careers with their personal goals, and we're proud to be a part of their journey." –Laura Spawn, CEO and co-founder of Virtual Vocations Post this

"The 2024 demographics survey results reinforce what we've known for years—professionals around the world are seeking flexibility, balance, and opportunities to work from home," said Virtual Vocations CEO Laura Spawn. "Whether based in the U.S. or abroad, jobseekers are embracing remote roles to align their careers with their personal goals, and we're proud to be a part of their journey."

Fully Remote Jobs Remain Most Desired

A significant 43% of U.S.-based jobseekers and 42% of international respondents named fully remote, no-travel jobs as their top preference. These roles, which allow employees to work entirely from home, offer flexibility, aligning with both personal and professional goals. Although occasional in-person requirements may arise, fully remote roles are favored over hybrid, partially remote, and "work from anywhere" options. These positions provide businesses with access to a broader talent pool and enable employees to prioritize workplace values and culture.

Top Industries for Remote Jobseekers

The survey also highlights four key industries attracting remote jobseekers worldwide. Information Technology (IT) stands out as the leading industry for remote roles, with significantly more job postings than any other field. Healthcare follows closely, benefiting from the growth of telehealth and remote medical roles. Customer service offers engaging opportunities for professionals interested in client interaction, while education presents a wide array of roles in online teaching, tutoring, and instructional design, fueled by the expansion of virtual learning.

Jobseekers' Common Frustrations

Both U.S. and international jobseekers shared frustrations, particularly with online job scams. Jobseekers expressed dissatisfaction with the prevalence of scams, especially when searching for work-at-home positions. Despite relying on online job boards, only a quarter (23% of U.S. respondents and 24% of international respondents) use dedicated remote job boards, like Virtual Vocations, where job postings are thoroughly vetted to ensure they are free of scams. Additionally, many jobseekers expressed frustration with excessive job requirements and employers failing to provide feedback or "ghosting" applicants during the hiring process, with one-third of respondents from both groups reporting these issues.

Income Insecurity: A Global Concern

Income insecurity remains a pressing issue for both U.S. and international jobseekers, with many reporting their earnings as insufficient for comfortable living. Sixty-five percent of U.S. respondents and 77% of international respondents reported inadequate household incomes. Nearly half (48%) of U.S. jobseekers earn less than $60,000 annually, while 68% of international jobseekers earn under $30,000. To improve financial stability, many jobseekers have set income targets, with 30% of U.S. jobseekers aiming for $60,000–$89,999 and another 30% targeting at least $120,000. In contrast, international respondents generally require lower salaries, with 38% seeking $30,000–$59,999 and 32% aiming for $60,000–$89,999.

For a comprehensive analysis and additional insights, read the full demographics survey report here: https://www.virtualvocations.com/blog/annual-statistical-remote-work-reports/remote-work-demographics-survey-results-2024/

