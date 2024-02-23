'Whose Live Anyway' Back at Swinomish Casino & Lodge The improvised comedy show returns for two performances in the Wa Walton Event Center.

'Whose Live Anyway' Back at Swinomish Casino & Lodge

ANACORTES, Wash., Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The touring comedy show "Whose Live Anyway?" is returning to Swinomish Casino & Lodge on June 21 and 22, 2024. Performances begin at 8pm in the Wa Walton Event Center, with doors opening at 7pm.

Based on the Emmy-nominated television show "Whose Line Is It Anyway?", the 90-minute production features comedians Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis, and Joel Murray. Following the structure of the TV series, the performers improvise sketches, scenes, and songs while incorporating audience suggestions.

Jumada Schwinden, Director of Marketing at Swinomish Casino & Lodge, said, "The guys have been making us laugh for over a decade with a new, hilarious show every time, and we're always thrilled to have them back at the casino. We cannot wait to see what they come up with this June!"

Tickets are available for purchase now at the Lodge front desk or SwinTickets.com. Prices start at $50. More information about the event is available on Swinomish Casino & Lodge's website.

