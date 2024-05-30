WHSNA and iCleanse Forge Partnership to Upgrade Traveler Experiences and Unleash a New Advertising Marketplace

"Starting in the summer of 2024, visitors, employees, and travelers will have the opportunity to quickly and efficiently eliminate germs from their devices, without the use of chemicals or generating waste," said Chris Allen, CEO of iCleanse. Post this

In today's travel landscape, where expectations are ever-increasing, travelers demand not just efficiency but also healthier and safer environments. Smartphones, our constant companions on every journey, are notorious for harboring bacteria and viruses—pathogens that can linger on devices for weeks and potentially spread to others. "By partnering with iCleanse, we're showcasing our commitment to the well-being of both leisure and business travelers," said Toby Keir, CEO of WH Smith North America. "This partnership allows us to offer a unique, complimentary service that fosters community and instills peace of mind when traveling.

Chris Allen, CEO of iCleanse, expressed pride in the collaboration, highlighting WHSNA's distinctive presence in high-traffic retail spaces and its commitment to offering regionally relevant products to customers. "Starting in the summer of 2024, visitors, employees, and travelers will have the opportunity to quickly and efficiently eliminate germs from their devices, without the use of chemicals or generating waste. Additionally, this initiative presents a unique platform for brands and advertisers to enhance the traveler experience through our Swift UV units, creating a new way to connect with consumers on a meaningful level."

This partnership marks a significant step forward in integrating health-conscious technology with customer service, promising a cleaner, safer, and more engaging environment for travelers and shoppers alike.

About WH Smith North America

WH Smith is a leading global travel retailer with over 1,700 stores across 30 countries worldwide. WH Smith North America, incorporating Marshall Retail Group (MRG) and InMotion, represents over half of the Company's international store estate, with c.320 specialty retail stores located in airports and resorts across North America.

MRG prides itself on creating unique experiences for customers by developing distinctive retail store concepts that feature and highlight the local culture, community, and lifestyle of the cities in which they are located. InMotion Entertainment Group is the largest airport-based electronics retailer in travel locations globally, with more than 120 locations throughout the United States. With access and insight into the latest technologies for business and leisure travelers, InMotion offers lifestyle products and electronics that include a wide breadth of headphones, mobile power, Bluetooth speakers and travel accessories. Follow WH Smith North America and InMotion on LinkedIn.

About iCleanse

iCleanse provides Swift UV units, an innovative solution designed to revolutionize smartphone hygiene and advertising revenue generation for businesses. With a commitment to creating cleaner, safer, and more connected environments, iCleanse empowers establishments to prioritize hygiene while unlocking additional revenue streams through captivating advertisements. For more information, visit http://www.icleanse.com

