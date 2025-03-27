Why 95% of AI Agent Deployments Fail--and the Framework That Fixes Them

"Agentic AI isn't hype—it's a structural shift," warns co-author Pascal Bornet. "Companies have months, not years, to adapt—or risk becoming obsolete." Post this

Co-authors include legends like Tom Davenport, the pioneer of "Competing on Analytics"; David De Cremer, the award-winning author shaking up AI leadership; Jochen Wirtz, one of the world's most published experts on service strategy; and Phil Fersht, the analyst who launched the RPA industry. These are the minds steering the AI economy—across boardrooms, classrooms, and codebases.

The result: the first evidence-based, practical framework for successfully deploying AI agents in real-world business environments.

> "What we are revealing is shocking," declares co-author Pascal. "While tech companies tout AI agents as plug-and-play solutions, our data shows that over 95% of implementations fail silently—wasting millions in investment while creating dangerous competitive vulnerabilities. Either companies don't know where to begin, or they've rushed into initiatives that ultimately fail."

The book introduces a proprietary "Agentic Intelligence Framework," developed and refined through years of on-the-ground implementation across dozens of industries. Backed by case studies and data, the research reveals how companies are achieving:

Process acceleration of up to 90%

Cost reductions exceeding 55%

Customer satisfaction gains of over 40%

These outcomes are creating what the authors call "compounding intelligence advantages"—gaps that are growing so quickly that competitors may not be able to catch up.

What's Inside This Work:

The five-level Agentic Intelligence Framework for structuring AI agent strategies

Real-world case studies showcasing both game-changing successes and costly failures

The "Three Keystones" that determine whether a project succeeds or collapses

A strategic roadmap for navigating the rise of the Agent Economy that is already creating billion-dollar opportunities

> "Agentic AI isn't just another AI hype cycle," Pascal Bornet warns. "It's a structural transformation. Businesses have months—not years—to position themselves, or risk becoming obsolete."

