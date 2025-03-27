Why 95% of AI Agent Deployments Fail--and the Framework That Fixes Them

Why 95% of AI Agents Fail—And How to Fix That
MIAMI, March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A new research-backed publication is making waves in the artificial intelligence world, revealing the critical reasons why over 95% of agentic AI initiatives fail silently—and what the top-performing companies are doing differently to unlock transformative results.
Titled "Agentic Artificial Intelligence: Harnessing AI Agents to Reinvent Your Business, Work, and Life," this book brings together insights from 27 leading minds in AI deployment, academic research, and enterprise strategy.
Co-authors include legends like Tom Davenport, the pioneer of "Competing on Analytics"; David De Cremer, the award-winning author shaking up AI leadership; Jochen Wirtz, one of the world's most published experts on service strategy; and Phil Fersht, the analyst who launched the RPA industry. These are the minds steering the AI economy—across boardrooms, classrooms, and codebases.
The result: the first evidence-based, practical framework for successfully deploying AI agents in real-world business environments.
> "What we are revealing is shocking," declares co-author Pascal. "While tech companies tout AI agents as plug-and-play solutions, our data shows that over 95% of implementations fail silently—wasting millions in investment while creating dangerous competitive vulnerabilities. Either companies don't know where to begin, or they've rushed into initiatives that ultimately fail."
The book introduces a proprietary "Agentic Intelligence Framework," developed and refined through years of on-the-ground implementation across dozens of industries. Backed by case studies and data, the research reveals how companies are achieving:
- Process acceleration of up to 90%
- Cost reductions exceeding 55%
- Customer satisfaction gains of over 40%
These outcomes are creating what the authors call "compounding intelligence advantages"—gaps that are growing so quickly that competitors may not be able to catch up.
What's Inside This Work:
- The five-level Agentic Intelligence Framework for structuring AI agent strategies
- Real-world case studies showcasing both game-changing successes and costly failures
- The "Three Keystones" that determine whether a project succeeds or collapses
- A strategic roadmap for navigating the rise of the Agent Economy that is already creating billion-dollar opportunities
> "Agentic AI isn't just another AI hype cycle," Pascal Bornet warns. "It's a structural transformation. Businesses have months—not years—to position themselves, or risk becoming obsolete."
Agentic Artificial Intelligence is available now at major retailers and online: https://amzn.to/4kK4OY1
For media inquiries, interviews, or speaking engagements, please contact us.
Media Contact
Pascaline Therias, Irreplaceable Publishing, 1 4156786180, [email protected], irreplaceable.ai
SOURCE Irreplaceable Publishing
Share this article