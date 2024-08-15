Why Authenticity and Patient Voice Are Critical When Driving Clinical Trial Diversity, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

The first case study details a unique grassroots, community activation approach that recruited African American women into their studies related to lupus. Post this

In this webinar, the speakers bring together a diverse panel, including a patient advocate, community organizer and representatives from two top 10 pharmaceutical companies, to discuss the importance of activating local community leaders to build trust ahead of a specific clinical study. The panel will share their unique perspectives and outline two case studies, demonstrating how study teams practically implemented diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) initiatives to boost recruitment and retention.

The first case study details a unique grassroots, community activation approach that recruited African American women into their studies related to lupus. The second case study will showcase a video series that demonstrates the power of elevating diverse patient voices to build trust and inspire clinical trial participation.

Register for this webinar today to learn about successful community engagement and how the inclusion of different patient narratives is helping improve clinical trial diversity.

Join LaToya Bolds-Johnson, Breast Cancer Survivor, Patient Advocate; Kevin Aniskovich, CEO, Jumo Health; Tony Wafford, President & CEO, I Choose Life Foundation; Gwenn Oakes, Director, Global Trial Optimization, Merck; and Senior Manager, Patient Engagement & Recruitment Lead, Bristol Myers Squibb, for the live webinar on Monday, September 9, 2024, at 1pm EDT (10am PDT).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Why Authenticity and Patient Voice Are Critical When Driving Clinical Trial Diversity.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Media Contact

Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], https://xtalks.com

SOURCE Xtalks