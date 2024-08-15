Why Authenticity and Patient Voice Are Critical When Driving Clinical Trial Diversity, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insights into pursuing grassroots community activation ahead of clinical trial recruitment to build trust with minority and underrepresented communities. Attendees will learn creative ways to weave authenticity and the patient voice into every aspect of a clinical trial to improve recruitment and retention. The featured speakers will discuss how minority patients want to be communicated with in relation to a clinical trial. The speakers will also share considerations to help maintain compliance with the Food and Drug Omnibus Reform Act of 2022 (FDORA) and the recent US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) draft guidance on diversity action plans.
Aug. 15, 2024
Over the last few years, it has become clear that the pharmaceutical industry still has a lot of work to do to make clinical trials more inclusive, diverse and accessible to all patients. While Food and Drug Omnibus Reform Act of 2022 (FDORA) and the recent US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) draft guidance on diversity plans is a start, it is critical that pharmaceutical and biotech companies start thinking early about diversity initiatives — even before study recruitment begins!
In this webinar, the speakers bring together a diverse panel, including a patient advocate, community organizer and representatives from two top 10 pharmaceutical companies, to discuss the importance of activating local community leaders to build trust ahead of a specific clinical study. The panel will share their unique perspectives and outline two case studies, demonstrating how study teams practically implemented diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) initiatives to boost recruitment and retention.
The first case study details a unique grassroots, community activation approach that recruited African American women into their studies related to lupus. The second case study will showcase a video series that demonstrates the power of elevating diverse patient voices to build trust and inspire clinical trial participation.
Register for this webinar today to learn about successful community engagement and how the inclusion of different patient narratives is helping improve clinical trial diversity.
Join LaToya Bolds-Johnson, Breast Cancer Survivor, Patient Advocate; Kevin Aniskovich, CEO, Jumo Health; Tony Wafford, President & CEO, I Choose Life Foundation; Gwenn Oakes, Director, Global Trial Optimization, Merck; and Senior Manager, Patient Engagement & Recruitment Lead, Bristol Myers Squibb, for the live webinar on Monday, September 9, 2024, at 1pm EDT (10am PDT).
