HOBOKEN, N.J. , Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Messaging Architects, an eMazzanti Technologies Company and Microsoft expert, explains why business leaders should switch to Office 365 Email from Gmail and other email platforms in a new article. The informative article first presents a large managed services provider that switched to Office 365 Email, citing several reasons for the decision, including better growth capability, improved top-level management, and access to desktop programs.
In another example, a large automotive dealership group cites improved collaboration and productivity, enhanced customer service, reduced IT costs and complexity, and increased flexibility and scalability as reasons for switching to Office 365 email. The author goes on to share additional benefits of Office 365 Email, including integration across all platforms, a fast, modern user interface, and a secure and reliable email service that protects user data and privacy.
"Office 365 email is more than just an email service," stated Greg Smith, Vice President of Services Delivery at Messaging Architects. "It's a productivity suite that helps you communicate, collaborate, and create better with more than 20 applications and services."
Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Why Business Leaders Should Switch to Office 365 Email from Gmail."
Benefits of Office 365 Email
"Integration across all platforms. Microsoft provides web-based, desktop (Mac and Windows), and mobile Outlook applications that deliver consistency across all platforms. Gmail functionality is diminished when trying to use desktop clients to access email. The Outlook desktop client allows third party integrations and provides a robust and seamless integration with other desktop-based applications and functions."
"A fast, modern, and clutter-free user interface. Outlook sports a sleek and intuitive design that shows more email with less distraction. Users easily customize the inbox layout, choose between different themes, and use tabs to open multiple emails in one window. Use the immersive reader to block out everything else on the screen."
"A smart inbox that helps prioritize and organize emails. Outlook uses artificial intelligence to sort emails into focused and other tabs, so you can see the most important messages first. Also use rules, folders, and labels to automatically sort emails based on criteria like sender, subject, and keywords."
"A secure and reliable email service that protects your data and privacy. Outlook uses TLS encryption to protect emails in transit and offers advanced security like two-factor authentication, anti-spam, anti-phishing, and anti-malware. Outlook's built-in tools report suspicious emails, block unwanted senders, and recover deleted items."
Communicate, Collaborate, and Create Better
Office 365 email is a productivity suite that helps business leaders and workers communicate, collaborate, and create better. To learn more about how to migrate from Gmail to Office 365 Email (Outlook), contact the Office 365 Email migration experts at Messaging Architects.
