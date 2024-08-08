Why Can't I Get My Floor Installed in a Single Day? Houston's humid climate poses a significant challenge for concrete floors. If you want your garage floor installed in a single day, you're probably going to find out (real quick, possibly within months) how damaging that moisture can be.

Houston's humid climate poses a significant challenge for concrete floors. If you want your garage floor installed in a single day, you're probably going to find out (real quick, possibly within months) how damaging that moisture can be.

Since they can't properly manage that moisture, one-day polyurea-polyaspartic systems often lead to issues like cracking, chipping, and even some delamination. These coating systems use a polyurea-polyaspartic as both the primer coating and clear top coat. But when used as a primer, the quick-cure application doesn't allow adequate time for the polyurea-polyaspartic coat to penetrate the concrete slab. This results in a thin, weakly bonding primer layer. And, your entire coating system is only as strong as its primer coat! Garages, basements, and commercial spaces are particularly susceptible to moisture-related issues.

No business or homeowners want to be dealing with repairs only months after an installation, so we'd recommend opting for a two-day installation from a seasoned professional. There's a reason why two-day installations have always been the more popular approach.

The Two-Day Installation Advantage

A more effective approach involves a thorough two-day installation process:

Day One: A thick, slower-curing, moisture-mitigating,100%-solids epoxy primer is applied. This moisture vapor barrier deeply penetrates the concrete, managing moisture effectively, creating a solid foundation.

Day Two: Polyurea-polyaspartic top coats are added (we only use polyurea-polyaspartics as clear top coats…never primer coats). These top coats provide the UV, stain, impact and chemical resistance that polyurea-polyaspartics are renowned for.

Don't Simply Pick the Quickest Option

Opting for a one-day installation may seem appealing, but the enduring benefits of a two-day process are undeniable. A professional, meticulous installation ensures Houston homeowners and businesses have durable, safe, and attractive floors that withstand the city's humid conditions.

You wouldn't want your roofers or plumbers conducting a rush job! Prioritizing thoroughness over speed provides a flooring solution that endures.

