Why Choose One? Brides Are Embracing the Wedding Wardrobe and La Chenille Bridal Bikini is Here For It

Get ready for another stunning collection from La Chenille Bridal Bikini this NY Bridal Fashion Week!

NEW YORK, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Luxury bridal swimwear leader, La Chenille Bridal Bikini, unveils the "Timeless Dream" Collection during a virtual fashion show on April 4th, 2024. Inspired by the enduring glamor of Hollywood's Golden Age, the collection is a modern interpretation of elegance suited for the discerning bride at her bachelorette party, beach wedding, elopement, or honeymoon.

Flowing silhouettes draped in soft satin and accented by shimmering handcrafted flowers define the "Timeless Dream" collection. Custom-beaded pearl gowns adorned with floral appliques are complemented by whimsical, beaded swim caps, for a modern twist suited to the adventurous bride. For the bride looking for bold photo moments, hand-crafted bows in luxurious tulle, organza, and satin are guaranteed to make a big splash on her Pinterest board for years to come.

More than swimwear, La Chenille Bridal Bikini celebrates unconditional love, freedom from tradition, and timeless elegance. The latest collection will be available on lachenillebridalbikini.com in the fall of 2024. All photos will be available at this link after the virtual show has aired.

Watch the virtual fashion show on April 4th during Bridal Fashion Week at FashionWeekOnline!

