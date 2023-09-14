Why Closing the Hispanic Leadership Gap in Tech is so Important

If our economy is to thrive and innovation is to grow, we need increased representation on the top floor, in upper management. For that to happen, we have to determine the conditions that enable such inclusion. Tweet this

In recent years, more emphasis has been put on the importance of promoting diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB) in the workplace, but the tech industry, along with other STEM fields, still has a long way to go in becoming a more equitable workforce. In addition to the bias and discrimination that still exist, a lack of access to opportunity, support and networks within the tech field, racial wage gaps, poverty, systemic inequalities, and even disparities in reliable internet access are all barriers to entry for potentially talented individuals.

"The tech industry, which prides itself on agility, has failed to move the needle on workplace diversity in any substantial way. It's important to create pathways for more diverse talent to get involved in tech. While tech training programs and bootcamps can help alleviate some barriers by potentially costing less and being quicker than the typical four-year degree, many can still be expensive and do not adequately target underrepresented groups for recruitment," said CEO of Humantelligence, Juan Betancourt.

As one of the most awarded Hispanic tech founders of 2022-23, Juan launched Humantelligence in 2016, taking a new approach to one-to-one and team communication, collaboration and inclusion. Humantelligence's Smarter Collaboration is now an AI-driven technology designed to increase human connection and make work feel more human. Humantelligence's fast growth and potential to scale into a unicorn was the reason why Endeavor.org accepted Humantelligence into its accelerator program, ScaleUp.

In addition to its ease of use, quick implementation, and ability to optimize collaboration for remote and hybrid teams, Humantelligence uses generative AI to surface personalized communication insights in the tools organizations use every day: Microsoft Teams®, Outlook®, Gmail®, Zoom®, Webex®, Slack® and calendars. Every email is optimized, and every meeting can be more productive -- leading to better individual, team, and leader performance.

Humantelligence is used by Fortune 500 companies, including Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages, BASF, UnitedHealthcare Group, Accenture and Honda, to improve team performance and communication, foster inclusion and belonging, and drive meeting effectiveness — while maximizing investment in their current communication tools.

"If our economy is to thrive and innovation is to grow, we need increased representation on the top floor, in upper management. For that to happen, we have to determine the conditions that enable such inclusion—the patterns and characteristics that make success possible. That means starting learning programs in elementary schools, building mentorship programs across communities that serve to empower Hispanics and other minorities to advance their career opportunities, holding companies to their diversity goals, and building workplace technology that actually enables the inclusion and belonging of everyone."

It's important to remember this during Hispanic Heritage month and throughout the year because it will take all of us—corporate leaders, investors, innovators, and citizens—working together to shape a more inclusive, diverse, and better-performing society.

