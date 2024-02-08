Everyone dreads the compliance process, but achieving compliance does not have to be agonizing. By taking a proactive approach and using technology effectively, businesses roll compliance into regular business practices. Post this

"Everyone dreads the compliance process, but achieving compliance does not have to be agonizing," explained Greg Smith, Vice President of Services Delivery at Messaging Architects. "By taking a proactive approach and using technology effectively, businesses roll compliance into regular business practices."

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Why Companies Hate Data Compliance and How to Ease the Pain."

Embrace Automation and Leverage Compliance Technology

"Compliance technology has come a long way in recent years, particularly in the areas of analytics and automation. For example, AI-enhanced tools can analyze huge, diverse data sets that include privacy laws, industry regulations, and internal policies. These tools ease the process of identifying relevant regulations and mapping internal processes accordingly."

Invest in Training

"Compliance training should go hand in hand with security awareness training. For instance, employees need to understand how to safeguard sensitive information, including appropriate sharing and retention. They should also understand how to recognize and report potential cyber security threats such as phishing."

Shift Modes from Reactive to Proactive

"To truly remove the pain from compliance efforts, organizations must move away from reactive mode and checkbox compliance. This will involve strengthening information governance and cyber security practices throughout the organization."

Prioritize Common Compliance Requirements

"Facing a growing pile of compliance regulations can be overwhelming. But most regulations share several common elements. By building those common elements into information governance and security efforts, businesses stay ahead of the compliance game."

Partner with Compliance Experts

To ease the process even more, many organizations choose to partner with compliance experts. Messaging Architects consultants deliver the tools and expertise to strengthen information governance and data security, automate many compliance tasks, and implement continuous compliance monitoring.

Have you read?

Information Governance Tips for eDiscovery - Messaging Architects

Data Ethics and Responsibility Build Trust and Efficiency - Messaging Architects

About Messaging Architects

Messaging Architects specializes in effectively managing and securing an organization's most precious asset, its information. With over 20 years of information management and technology consulting experience, the Messaging Architects team has provided corporations, educational intuitions, health care facilities and nonprofits with methodologies, procedures, and technology to keep their data organized, compliant and secure.

About eMazzanti Technologies

eMazzanti's team of trained, certified IT experts rapidly deliver increased revenue growth, data security and productivity for clients ranging from law firms to high-end global retailers, expertly providing advanced business cyber security, retail and payment technology, digital marketing services, AI, cloud and mobile solutions, multi-site implementations, 24×7 outsourced network management, remote monitoring, and support.

eMazzanti's consistent growth landed them on the Inc. 5000 list 9X. Recognized as a 4X Microsoft Partner of the Year, the #1 ranked NYC area MSP, NJ Business of the Year, and 5X WatchGuard Partner of the Year, the company excels as a trusted outsourced IT partner! Contact: 1-866-362-9926, [email protected] or http://www.emazzanti.net Twitter: @emazzanti Facebook: Facebook.com/emazzantitechnologies.

Media Contact

Kent Sorensen, Messaging Architects, 14803345403, [email protected], www.messagingarchitects.com

SOURCE Messaging Architects