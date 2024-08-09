Why Did My One-Day Garage Floor Fall Apart So Fast? What to Watch Out for in New Jersey!

Why Did My One-Day Garage Floor Fall Apart So Fast? It's a tale as old as time (well, as old as polyurea-polyaspartic coating systems anyway). A customer wants a new garage, basement, or commercial floor, and they go with the guys who brag about being able to do the install in a single day.

MOORESTOWN, N.J., Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Why Did My One-Day Garage Floor Fall Apart So Fast?

It's a tale as old as time (well, as old as polyurea-polyaspartic coating systems anyway). A customer wants a new garage, basement, or commercial floor, and they go with the guys who brag about being able to do the install in a single day.

A few months go by, and it all starts to fall apart. You've heard the phrase "quality over quantity," and we'd like to add our own: Quality over speed. You wouldn't want a rush job in installing your roof, and you certainly don't want a rush job when it comes to your floors.

Moisture and Adhesion Concerns

New Jersey's varied climate, with its humid summers and freezing winters, presents a challenge for concrete floors. One-day systems often fail to properly manage the moisture content in concrete, which is critical for the coating's adhesion.

These coating systems use polyurea-polyaspartics as both the primer coat and clear top coat to complete the job in the promised one day. However, quick-curing polyurea-polyaspartics cure even faster in the presence of moisture (whether in the concrete or in the air). Under these conditions, the quick-curing polyurea-polyaspartics simply don't penetrate and bond well with the concrete slab. There's simply insufficient time! (Effective bonding of these coatings requires concrete moisture levels to be very low; a difficult task in the NJ environment). Using this coating type as primer under medium to high moist conditions can result in bubbling, peeling, and even severe delamination.

Why Spending Two Days Is a Superior Option

There is a better way. On the first day of installation, a slow-curing, moisture-mitigating, 100%-solids epoxy primer is applied as a moisture vapor barrier. This slower-curing, high-build coating deeply penetrates the concrete to manage any future moisture-related issues effectively.

The second day is dedicated to the application of dual 100%-solids polyurea-polyaspartic top coats. This is where these coatings shine…as UV, stain, chemical and impact-resistant top coats. Never as primer coats! This method ensures the flooring system can withstand New Jersey's weather conditions while maintaining its integrity and appearance.

Business Implications and Safety

For businesses, flooring choices can impact safety and compliance with building codes. Poor installation can lead to accidents, legal liabilities, and failure to meet regulations. A professional two-day installation process mitigates these risks, ensuring a safer environment for both employees and customers. This adherence to best practices helps businesses avoid potential legal and safety issues. It can also demonstrate a commitment to safety and quality that can attract more clients and customers.

Choose Quality

Yes, one-day installations are faster (if you don't include repairs down the road), but two-day installations from honest professionals are going to give you the longevity, safety and visual appeal you're probably looking for. Not only that, but it'll withstand New Jersey's weather demands, which, let's be honest, can be quite demanding at times.

Media Contact

Garage Floor Coating of New Jersey, Garage Floor Coatings of New Jersey, 1 856-933-9981, [email protected], https://www.garagefloorcoatingofnj.com/

SOURCE Garage Floor Coatings of New Jersey