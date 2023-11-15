Why Do Generations of Women Around the World Love Herbacin Natural Skincare?

At Herbacin, it's our goal to develop skincare products that are effective and nourishing, while still being gentle on the skin — a timeless quest that has earned us the love of thousands of women around the world. Post this

So, what is it that makes this brand so special? All Herbacin skincare products are made with natural ingredients carefully chosen for their healing properties and are free of chemical additives and other harsh ingredients. The result is a line of products that are gentle on the skin leaving it feeling soft and nourished. The enduring legacy of Herbacin is like a secret handshake that connects women across time.

Trust Passed Down Through Generations

Introducing the incredible Anne Zeller and her family, spanning five generations of radiant women who have passed down Herbacin. Their story is a beautiful example of the trust that women place in Herbacin.

Anne's grandma was all about the Original Hand Cream. She'd slather it on as part of her nightly ritual and kept it right on her nightstand, ready for action. Anne's mom carried the torch, not just the hand cream but the legacy of trust. And today, Anne herself is head over heels for the Lavender Wellness Hand Cream, with its soothing powers and its yummy lavender scent.

Anne explains, "When I was a teacher, I had tubes of them everywhere – there was one in almost all my pockets and bags. We still used real chalk then, which was hard on my hands. It's not only good for my hands and fingernails, but also for my nose!" said Anne. "I often give a tube to my daughter and granddaughters, and they, too, like the lavender cream." Her eldest granddaughter finds the hand cream very healing for her eczema.

"At Herbacin, we take pride in our over 100-year legacy and continue to strive for excellence with every product," said Nadja Thien, President and CEO of Herbacin. "It is our goal to develop skincare products that are effective and nourishing, while still being gentle on the skin — a timeless quest that has earned us the love of thousands of women around the world. We look forward to the next 100 years and beyond!"

Herbacin products have stood the test of time with many women expressing their love for the brand. If you haven't already tried Herbacin skincare products, there's no better time than now to remind everyone to take the necessary steps to protect and nourish their skin for years to come.

About Herbacin:

Founded in the heart of Germany in 1905, Herbacin created a very distinctive brand early on that still has its roots in nature. Cultivating its own plants and herbs for decades, the entire Herbacin line goes through dermatological testing at the company's facility in Wutha-Farnroda, Germany. This European botanically-based skin, hair and body care line is highly regarded for its commitment to product excellence and integrity. The full line includes: Herbacin Hand, Body and Lip Balms, The Wellness Line, Facial Care, Intensive Moisture, Shampoos and Shower Gels, Foot Care, and the Camouflage Men's Line. Herbacin products are kind to your skin and the environment. Herbacin is strictly against animal testing and unnecessary chemical additives. Produced locally, selecting fruits, essential oils, butter, spices or herbs, including from organic cultivation within the local region, together with all of the packaging 100 percent recyclable.

