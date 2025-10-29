Why do last year's trending paint colors look like this year's?

The first thing is not to panic. Paint colors remain available for many years. Post this

The first thing is not to panic. Paint colors remain available for many years. So, touching up a wall or painting a new shed the same color as the house is possible. Paint colors are personal choices. The primary restrictions might be HOA or commercial center rules that limit exterior colors.

Choosing the perfect color alone is no guarantee of a beautiful paint job. Mistakes like not using masonry paint on exterior brick or painting over a dirty wall can ruin the hard work and expense that went into painting in the first place. When the color fades or the paint peels, the hours spent choosing the perfect colors seem wasted.

Even though the color is the polishing finish on a paint project, the beauty of the color can be overshadowed by inadequate preparation. The San Luis Obispo painter reports that the following factors are the foundation of a stunning, long-lasting paint job:

Using the right paint for the job.

The quality of the paint.

Proper preparation before painting.

Using the right tools for the surface.

While choosing colors, consult with a professional painter about the right types of paint for the job. Get an estimate. You may discover that a professional painter is not as costly as expected. Especially, considering the preparations that may be needed.

For both residential and commercial exteriors, pressure washing may be necessary to remove debris and peeling paint. Walls may need repairing, and window and door frames replaced. Interior walls may need to be patched because paint doesn't fill holes. Professionals like the San Luis Obispo painter have the tools and experience to do these preparations and do them right.

In the meantime, while deciding whether to hire a professional or attempt the paint job yourself, continue to decide on colors. Here are descriptions of paint colors trending for 2026:

Rich, natural, earthy tones in the reddish-brown range similar to terracotta or mahogany.

Neutral khaki, creamy whites, and soft beiges.

Warm and muted greens, like the natural colors of sage, eucalyptus leaves, yarrow, and lavender plants.

Vibrant variations on teal, fuchsia, and blue.

Each paint company has its own proprietary names for colors, even though they might look the same. It may be difficult to discern a difference between some of last year's trending colors and this year's. But that's not necessarily a concern. Proportions of colored pigments are mixed with a white base to achieve the desired color. Paint stores have the formulas for mixing the pigments.

The Borlodan Painting team treats every customer and their property with respect. George Borlodan is open to negotiating to find a fair rate that fits the budget. The team sticks with each customer until the job is satisfactorily completed. And—when the job is done, they clean up, leaving nothing behind.

