Why Miami Homeowners Should Integrate Their Access Control Systems with Home Automation - Quickly Locksmith Miami

Perhaps you move into a space where you want to restrict access to certain rooms or levels of your home. Your chosen access control system should be able to adapt to your changing needs.

Why Access Control System Integration with Home Automation Makes Sense.

Enhanced Security:

The most obvious benefit of integrating access control systems with home automation is the heightened level of security it offers. Traditional locks and keys are gradually being replaced with digital access control systems.

Biometric authentication and smart card readers are already generally linked to mobile apps, allowing homeowners to manage and monitor access to their property in real-time. This not only strengthens the physical security of a home but also mitigates the risk of unauthorized entry.

By integrating these types of locks with your home automation, you can take things one step further by programming door lock and unlock times for your home. No need to worry about whether or not you remembered to lock your door before bed.

Custom Access Permissions:

Whether you run an Airbnb or you need to let a pet sitter or service provider into your home, you can do it straight from your mobile phone via your home automation app.

You can either lock and unlock the door when you need to or provide custom temporary access permissions for different people. Depending on how some systems are set up, you can even block off access to certain areas or rooms in your home whenever you're not around, further enhancing the security of your Miami home.

Package Protection:

Video doorbells with voice feedback are one of the most popular smart home additions, allowing you to see who's at your door and even converse with them if need be.

By integrating your video doorbell with your access control system, you can remotely unlock your door to ensure important and valuable deliveries can be left inside. All too often, packages are stolen from front porches and gardens even when there's a doorbell camera, which is why it's best for them to be left inside of your front door.

Energy Efficiency:

Another key benefit of this integration is that it has the power to enhance energy efficiency. Is a particular room not in use or blocked off to certain people within your home? Adjust the heating and lighting of those rooms to avoid energy wastage.

Having the power to do this based on access and occupancy can reduce utility costs and help you do your part for the environment.

Emergency Response Integration:

Access control systems integrated with home automation can also make a difference in emergency situations.

In the event of a security breach, fire, or other emergencies, the system can trigger predefined responses, such as activating alarms, notifying authorities, or unlocking specific doors for a quick evacuation. This integration ensures a rapid and coordinated response, enhancing the safety of the people in your home at any time of the day or not.

Property Value Enhancement:

The final reason why many homeowners are going ahead with this integration is that it has the potential to increase the value of their properties.

Miami homebuyers would prefer smart home features, including advanced security systems when making purchasing decisions. A property equipped with integrated access control and automation is not only perceived as more secure but also as a more desirable living space, potentially increasing its market value.

Smart Devices You Can Integrate with Your Home Security System:

At Quickly Locksmith Miami, these are the devices that we most often help homeowners integrate with their home security systems:

Smart Doorbells. Along with knowing who's outside your door, most smart doorbells also have built-in motion sensors, ensuring you're aware of a visitor without them having to ring the doorbell. This is also a great way to react in a timely way to potential intruders. Integrating these doorbells with your access control system is one of the easiest ways to elevate your home security.

Smart Locks. Digital locks have never been more popular, particularly in Miami. Why worry about physical sets of keys when you can control your front and any other access points from your phone or via a pin? Biometric locks are just as popular and highly secure. Pairing these locks with your home automation means you can automatically lock and unlock your doors at certain times of the day or night. Alarms can even be armed without you having to do it yourself.

Smart Cameras. Your home automation may already include internal cameras, which are used to monitor your kids, pets, and babysitters. However, by integrating your external cameras with your home automation, you can monitor the outside of your home too. By adding motion sensors to your cameras, you will also receive instant alerts about activity outside of your home and have the ability to automatically turn on or trigger an alarm should activity be detected.

Smart Lights. Coming home to a dark house can be a security risk. Home automation and access security go hand in hand. As much as you can turn off lights throughout your house once you're already in bed, you can also turn lights on before you get home. This way, you can park your car and enter your home with all the lighting you need, helping you feel safer and more in control.

Garage Door Openers. Smart garage door openers ensure you don't need to fumble around for an outdated opener. Simply open your garage from your smartphone right before you pull up. There's also no need to worry about whether you closed your garage after you've gone to bed or taken the trash out - you can do it right from your phone. Pairing any garage cameras with motion sensors and your home automation app will alert you to any unexpected visitors or intruders without you having to go outside.

Virtual Assistants. Alexa and Google Assistant have certainly simplified our lives, but they can be used for security purposes too. Imagine being able to set up a bedtime voice command that will lock your home's doors, arm your alarm, check your garage door, and turn off the lights, all without you having to do anything.

How to Integrate Your Home Automation with an Access Control System:

There are several ways you can integrate your access control system with home automation.

Use a Home Automation Hub:

This central device is capable of connecting and controlling various home automation systems, including access control. Once all of the necessary systems have been added to the automation hub, you will be able to control them from an app on your chosen device. The devices and systems you want to connect will need to be compatible with your chosen hub though.

Link Up Your Home Assistant:

All of the most popular home assistants such as Amazon Alexa and Apple HomeKit are capable of linking different systems, but this will depend on the systems you're using. The benefit of using a home assistant is that you can set up various voice commands that will activate a series of events to keep your home secure.

Find a Software Platform:

There are a number of software platforms that can be used to connect your access control system to home automation. These are usually open-source platforms that make it possible for different devices and systems to securely communicate with each other. Calaos, Domotics, MisterHouse, and OpenMotics are some examples.

Hire a Professional:

The easiest way to integrate your access control system with your home automation is to hire an expert. This will save you time, allow you to customize your experience, and ensure it's done right so that your security isn't compromised. What's more, an expert will be able to help you select the right systems and devices based on your budget and needs.

Always keep in mind that not all access control systems will be compatible with your home automation system. In some instances, additional hardware and software can be used to bridge the gaps. Other times, you may need to interchange some of your devices.

What to Consider When Selecting an Access Control System:

If you haven't yet selected and installed your access control system, you have the opportunity to choose one that can be integrated with your home automation.

Here is what you should consider:

User Friendliness:

The easier a system is to use, the better, which is why ease of use should be your first consideration when choosing an access control system.

Whether you're the person who will be primarily operating the system or an occupant in a home, your access control system should be easy to use. Adding a new user to the system should be just as easy as punching in a code to gain access to a Miami home.

And, naturally, you should be able to use this system from your mobile device, not just a desktop computer. Remote access and capabilities is the heart of any good access control system.

Ideally, you shouldn't need too much help setting up this system unless you have more advanced requirements.

Third-Party Integrations:

This is where your home automation comes into play. You want to choose an access control system that you know you can integrate with your home automation. Look for integrations that can provide you with as much functionality and reporting as possible.

Your home automation shouldn't be the only integration you consider. Consider your needs and how much control you would like over your home's security. You may need to add some other applications into the mix to achieve what you want. For example, perhaps you want to receive a video recording if an unauthorized person attempts to access your home multiple times - not all access control systems will offer this.

Another example is being able to integrate your access control system with local security companies. Many security companies have their own apps that you may need to link to - make sure this is possible.

Scalability:

What you need from your access control system today might not be the same as what you need five years from now. Perhaps your family grows or you decide to move into a larger home - will your system be able to cater to increased demands for user access and monitoring?

You may even end up renovating your home, adding on more rooms or even another garage. Will your access control system be able to cater to your needs within these new spaces?

Adaptability:

The final consideration is whether your access control system can be adapted to different spaces. You never know when you may end up moving from an apartment to a larger home.

Perhaps you move into a space where you want to restrict access to certain rooms or levels of your home. Your chosen access control system should be able to adapt to your changing needs.

Lastly, consider your system's capabilities. Do you have the option to use biometrics and pin codes? You never know when you may want to change over or if you will want to use both access options in the future.

An Integrated Home is a Safer Home:

At Quickly Locksmith Miami, we highly recommend that you consider integrating your access control system with your home automation.

This integration will completely change how you perceive and interact with your home. Not only are you enhancing the security of your home, but you're accessing a new level of efficiency and convenience.

As technology continues to evolve, integrations of this nature will become more commonplace, but you have the opportunity to get ahead of the game now, which may even increase the value of your Miami property.

Contact us 24/7 if you need any assistance with this process, or for any locksmith expert needed in Miami FL.

