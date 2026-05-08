Why Most Real Estate Agents Should Not Handle Probate Sales

Beverly Hills-Based ARH Real Estate Group LLC Raises Standards in Estate Property Representation

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As probate filings continue to rise across Los Angeles County, a critical issue is emerging in the real estate market: the majority of licensed real estate agents are not equipped to properly handle probate property transactions.

ARH Real Estate Group LLC, a Beverly Hills-based real estate advisory firm specializing in probate and trust sales, is bringing attention to the risks families face when working with agents who lack specific probate expertise.

"Probate real estate is not traditional real estate," said Alejandro Hernandez III, J.D., Lawyer and Certified Probate & Trust Specialist at ARH Real Estate Group LLC. "It involves court supervision, strict procedural requirements, fiduciary obligations, and legal exposure that most agents simply do not understand."

Unlike standard home sales, probate transactions often require:

Court confirmations and overbidding procedures

Compliance with California Probate Code

Specialized disclosures unique to estate properties

Coordination with attorneys, executors, and multiple beneficiaries

Adherence to strict timelines and filing requirements

A misstep in any of these areas can result in delayed closings, rejected offers, legal disputes among heirs, or even financial loss to the estate.

"Too often, families select an agent based on familiarity rather than expertise," Hernandez added. "That decision can cost the estate months of delay or tens of thousands of dollars in lost value."

ARH Real Estate Group LLC emphasizes a fiduciary advisory model—bringing a legal-informed approach to real estate representation. With a background in law and specialized probate certification, the firm operates at the intersection of real estate, estate administration, and risk management.

The firm's approach is designed to:

Protect executors from liability

Maximize estate value through strategic pricing and marketing

Ensure full legal and procedural compliance

Streamline communication between all parties involved

As the complexity of probate transactions increases in high-value markets like Beverly Hills, the firm encourages executors, attorneys, and families to seek specialized representation.

"Handling a probate sale without the right expertise is not just a transaction risk—it's a fiduciary risk," Hernandez said. "Executors have a legal duty to act in the best interest of the estate, and that includes selecting the right professionals."

ARH Real Estate Group LLC continues to expand its presence in Beverly Hills and surrounding luxury markets, focusing on probate, trust, and estate-related real estate advisory services.

For more information, visit www.arhrealestategroup.com or contact ARH Real Estate Group LLC directly.

Media Contact:

Alejandro Hernandez III, J.D.

ARH Real Estate Group LLC

Beverly Hills, California

[email protected]

Media Contact

Alejandro Hernandez III, J.D., ARH Real Estate Group LLC, 1 3105986462, [email protected], www.arhrealestategroup.com

SOURCE ARH Real Estate Group LLC