Why Outsourcing Pharmacovigilance Makes Sense at an Affiliate Level, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

This webinar explores some of the challenges that marketing authorization holders (MAH) can face with local pharmacovigilance activities. The featured speakers will discuss how an outsourced affiliate model can provide access to skilled resources with local expertise providing scalability, transparency and the standardization required to improve regulatory compliance and enable MAH and qualified persons for pharmacovigilance (QPPV) oversight.

Topics and learnings include:

The requirements for local and qualified persons for pharmacovigilance

Potential challenges with local pharmacovigilance activities

How to get the best outcome from an outsourced affiliate model

Join this webinar to gain insights into pharmacovigilance outsourcing and the potential challenges associated with local pharmacovigilance activities.

Join Andrew Purchase, Director, Pharmacovigilance Specialised Services and UK Qualified Person for Pharmacovigilance (UK QPPV), Pharmacovigilance & Safety Reporting Services, ICON; and Frida Olsson, Senior Manager, Pharmacovigilance, Pharmacovigilance & Safety Reporting Services, ICON, for the live webinar on Thursday, November 30, 2023, at 11am EST (4pm GMT/UK).

