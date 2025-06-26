Why Patients Across the Country Are Choosing Dr. Irfan Atcha and New Teeth Chicago & Florida™ for Life-Changing Dental Implants

Unlike mass-market implant centers or high-turnover franchises, New Teeth Chicago and its sister location, New Teeth Florida, are built around a powerful principle: Real patients. Real results. Real doctor. That is their number one core-competency and competitive advantage.

CHICAGO , June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With over 452 verified 5-star reviews and growing daily, New Teeth Chicago™ Dental Implant Center continues to dominate the dental implant industry—not just in the Chicagoland area, but across the United States. Patients are flying in from all over the country to experience what corporate chains simply can't offer: personalized, world-class care led directly by Dr. Irfan Atcha, the internationally recognized implant surgeon behind Atcha Arches™ and No Dentures®.