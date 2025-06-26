Unlike mass-market implant centers or high-turnover franchises, New Teeth Chicago and its sister location, New Teeth Florida, are built around a powerful principle: Real patients. Real results. Real doctor. That is their number one core-competency and competitive advantage.
CHICAGO , June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With over 452 verified 5-star reviews and growing daily, New Teeth Chicago™ Dental Implant Center continues to dominate the dental implant industry—not just in the Chicagoland area, but across the United States. Patients are flying in from all over the country to experience what corporate chains simply can't offer: personalized, world-class care led directly by Dr. Irfan Atcha, the internationally recognized implant surgeon behind Atcha Arches™ and No Dentures®.
"Patients choose us again and again because we don't just promise—we deliver," said Dr. Atcha. "This is a doctor-led brand built on over two decades of clinical experience, not a revolving door of corporate names."
With 27+ years of clinical excellence, over 20,000 full-arch implant cases, and a track record of saving the most complex smile transformations, Dr. Atcha's practices are known for concierge-level service, artistry, and surgical precision.
What Makes New Teeth Global™ the #1 Destination for Dental Implants:
. 452+ verified 5-star reviews (and counting)
- Doctor-led and not corporate-owned
- Nationally trusted by other dentists for full-arch cases
- Licensed in multiple states and expanding internationally
- Creator of Atcha Arches™, the elite zirconia implant solution
- Patients who were told "no" elsewhere find "yes" here
