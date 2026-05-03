Why Probate Real Estate Requires a Lawyer-Broker: Alejandro Hernandez Sets a New Standard in Estate Property Advisory

ARH Real Estate Group LLC addresses these challenges through a fiduciary-centered advisory model, working directly alongside probate attorneys, trustees, and estate representatives to ensure compliant, efficient, and strategically optimized property transactions.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 3, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As probate filings and inherited property transfers continue to rise nationwide, Alejandro Hernandez, lawyer and real estate broker REBNY, and agent CADRE of ARH Real Estate Group LLC, is setting a new standard for how estate real estate is managed — one grounded in fiduciary responsibility, legal insight, and strategic advisory execution.

"Too many estates lose time and value because probate property is handled like a conventional sale," said Hernandez. "That approach exposes executors to liability and beneficiaries to unnecessary financial loss."

Hernandez, who leads ARH Real Estate Group LLC across both California and New York, emphasizes that probate real estate exists at the intersection of law, finance, and real estate — requiring a level of coordination and expertise that traditional brokerage models are not designed to provide.

Key Risks in Probate Real Estate Transactions

Estate-related property sales present distinct risks that demand specialized oversight, including:

Mispricing driven by emotional bias or lack of market precision

Failure to meet court timelines and procedural requirements

Improper or incomplete disclosures creating legal exposure

Lack of coordination between legal counsel and real estate professionals

ARH Real Estate Group LLC addresses these challenges through a fiduciary-centered advisory model, working directly alongside probate attorneys, trustees, and estate representatives to ensure compliant, efficient, and strategically optimized property transactions.

The firm's approach is particularly critical in high-value markets such as Los Angeles and New York, where estate real estate often represents a substantial portion of generational wealth and requires careful handling to preserve value.

"Executors have a legal duty to act in the best interest of the estate," Hernandez added. "Our role is to ensure that duty is executed with precision, strategy, and full accountability."

Expanding Education and Advisory Access

As part of its continued growth, ARH Real Estate Group LLC is expanding its network of legal, financial, and real estate professionals, while also introducing educational initiatives — including webinars and published guidance — designed to support executors and fiduciaries navigating complex estate property matters.

These efforts reinforce the firm's broader mission: to elevate standards, increase transparency, and improve outcomes in probate and trust real estate transactions.

For more information, visit:

www.arhrealestategroup.com

Media Contact

Alejandro Hernandez, ARH Real Estate Group LLC, 1 6462907380, [email protected], www.arhrealestategroup.com

SOURCE ARH Real Estate Group LLC