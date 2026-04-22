Why RIAs Are Moving Away from Static Model Portfolios, and What's Replacing Them

As market dispersion rises, financial advisors are adopting more systematic, data-driven approaches to portfolio management

SAN FRANCISCO, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A growing number of Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) and financial planners are rethinking how they manage portfolios as market conditions become more complex, less predictable, and increasingly driven by company-level fundamentals.

For many advisors, traditional model portfolios (often built on static allocations or simple screening rules) are no longer keeping pace with today's environment.

"In the past, broad diversification and passive exposure did most of the work," said Qayyum Rajan, founder of SharpeMetrix. "Today, dispersion within sectors is much higher. Advisors are being asked tougher questions, and portfolios need to be more selective and more explainable."

As a result, advisors are beginning to adopt more systematic portfolio management frameworks – approaches that rely on consistent rules, regular updates, and structured decision-making rather than ad hoc adjustments.

These systems aim to solve several common challenges facing RIAs:

Keeping portfolios up to date without constant manual effort

Explaining portfolio decisions clearly to clients

Maintaining discipline during periods of volatility

Scaling portfolio management as assets under management grow

One example of this shift is SharpeMetrix, a portfolio platform designed specifically for financial advisors and wealth managers.

SharpeMetrix provides ranked stock insights, ready-to-implement model portfolios, and monthly rebalance trade files, allowing advisors to manage portfolios using a structured, repeatable process rather than rebuilding models from scratch.

The platform translates the type of quantitative signals and portfolio construction methods historically used by hedge funds into a format designed for RIAs, making institutional-style investment approaches accessible without requiring technical expertise.

Early model results highlight the potential of this approach. For example, a SharpeMetrix large-cap strategy has historically delivered approximately 16–17% annualized returns, outperforming the S&P 500 by roughly 4-5% per year, while maintaining a transparent, rules-based framework.

Unlike traditional research tools that generate isolated stock ideas, systematic platforms like SharpeMetrix focus on portfolio implementation, helping advisors move from insight to action.

Advisors using these approaches can:

Identify higher-ranked stocks across the U.S. equity universe

Access model portfolios designed for common use cases

Review what changed each month and why

Generate broker-ready trade files for efficient execution

The goal is not to replace advisor judgment, but to support it with a consistent framework that reduces manual work and improves clarity.

"Advisors don't need more ideas," Rajan added. "They need systems they can rely on… especially as their businesses grow."

As client expectations continue to rise and portfolio management becomes more demanding, systematic approaches are expected to play an increasingly important role in how RIAs deliver consistent outcomes at scale.

SharpeMetrix is currently available to financial advisors, wealth managers, and RIAs seeking a more structured approach to portfolio management.

Advisors can learn more or start a free trial at: https://www.sharpemetrix.com

Media Contact

Julie Craig, SharpeMetrix, 1 2012200002, [email protected], sharpemetrix.com

SOURCE SharpeMetrix