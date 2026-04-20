Why Should We Care About 5G Broadcast? It's the Future of Television Right in Your Pocket

Bill Christian, President of Milachi Media and upcoming panelist at the LPTVBA 5G Broadcast session at the NAB Show. "We're opening exciting new doors for mobile delivery, emergency alerting, and public safety" Post this

5G Broadcast is a new way for television stations to deliver live TV, video, audio, and emergency alerts straight to 5G-Broadcast enabled smartphones, tablets, and other devices without needing an internet connection or a SIM card.

It uses the same powerful over-the-air broadcast towers that have delivered free TV for decades, but now tuned to the global 3gpp 5G Broadcast standard. This means one signal can reach thousands or even millions of viewers simultaneously, efficiently and reliably.

Just this week, WCRN-LD in Boston became the latest station to launch 5G Broadcast operations under an FCC experimental license. Its sister station, WWOO-LD, has been pioneering the technology since launching the world's first 24/7 5G Broadcast station in September 2023.

Why 5G Broadcast Is a Game-Changer for Viewers

Here's why this matters to you and your family:

- Watch TV on Your Phone — Anywhere, Anytime

No more hunting for Wi-Fi or worrying about data caps. 5G Broadcast delivers crystal-clear live TV directly to your smartphone, even in crowded stadiums, during emergencies, or while traveling.

- Free and Efficient

Like traditional over-the-air TV, it's free to receive. One broadcast signal serves unlimited viewers at once, making it far more spectrum-efficient than streaming the same show to everyone individually over the internet.

- Simultaneous Emergency Alerts

Critical public safety information and disaster warnings can reach your phone instantly, everyone all at once, even when cellular networks are overloaded or down.

- Exciting New Capabilities Coming Soon

Planned trials include simple, low-cost ways to provide centimeter-level GPS positioning accuracy for navigation and safety. Boston-area ham radio enthusiasts and SDR users can already tune in with software-defined radios, with full technical details at www.wcrn.tv.

Best of all, dedicated 5G Broadcast smartphones and Customer Premises Equipment (CPEs) — devices that feed your existing TV — will roll out commercially in Q3 2026. Soon, millions of people will be able to enjoy broadcast TV natively on the devices they already carry every day.

The Future of Broadcast TV Is Mobile-First

Traditional television viewership is shifting rapidly to mobile devices, especially among younger audiences. 5G Broadcast bridges the gap by bringing the reliability, picture quality, and free access of broadcast TV into the palm of your hand.

It complements existing technologies like cellular service and opens the door to hybrid services, live event coverage, public safety tools, and innovative new content models.

WCRN-LD's successful launch, combined with WWOO-LD's historic role as the world's first 24/7 5G Broadcast station, shows just how accessible and powerful this technology has become," said Bill Christian, President of Milachi Media and upcoming panelist at the LPTVBA 5G Broadcast session at the NAB Show. "We're opening exciting new doors for mobile delivery, emergency alerting, and public safety — all while keeping costs realistic for smaller broadcasters."

As more stations adopt 5G Broadcast, coverage will expand rapidly across the U.S. and around the world with one common broadcast standard. The era of watching live TV on your phone — reliably, freely, and without draining your data — is no longer science fiction.

It's here.

For more information and to stay updated on 5G Broadcast developments, visit www.5GBC.org or check www.wcrn.tv for Boston-area reception details.

Media Contact

Mehul Agarwal, XGN Global, 1 6175102022, [email protected], www.xgnglobal.com

SOURCE XGN Global