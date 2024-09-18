"WHY TRUMP?" Released Amidst Growing Political Tensions

"A film about [Why Trump]… and I believe he gets it right," said Chris Cuomo on NewsNation as he introduced his recent interview with Award-Winning Filmmaker, Brian Schodorf. Post this

In the film, Schodorf travels through the heartland of America capturing intimate thoughts of farmers, ranchers, truckers, and anyone willing to talk. Notable figures such as Rudy Giuliani, Roger Stone, David Axelrod, Anthony Scaramucci, Kathleen Sebelius, David Banner, and Hill Harper are also featured in the docuseries.

"Why Trump" is impartial journalism on a controversial subject. Topics include the urban/rural divide, race in America, the abortion debate and the decline of small-town America. "I think it is important to try to understand where trump supporters are coming from… if we don't sit and try to listen to one another we will only grow further apart". Audiences can visit http://www.WhyTrumpMovie.com to learn where to stream the film.

