"WHY TRUMP?" Released Amidst Growing Political Tensions

Award-Winning Film Director Brian Schodorf Releases a Riveting Documentary Exposé Series Exploring Why Some Americans Are Devoted to Trump
CHICAGO, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The "Why Trump" 90-minute documentary was released just days ago and is already being heralded for its unique and impartial coverage of the Democratic and Republican divide. The docuseries answers the question: Why Donald Trump is the favored candidate of many Americans. "A film about it… and I believe he gets it right," said Chris Cuomo on NewsNation as he introduced his recent interview with Award-Winning Filmmaker, Brian Schodorf.
Schodorf, Film Director and Producer, released the highly anticipated film "Why Trump" which is now center stage. The first installment of a 4-part series, Part 1: Death of the American Town, gives raw glimpses into the thoughts of supporters and challengers of former President Trump. "Why Trump?" is answered from diverse points of view… but all American. The answers may affirm you, surprise you, confuse you, or even make you angry, but beyond anything else, they will inform you.
In the film, Schodorf travels through the heartland of America capturing intimate thoughts of farmers, ranchers, truckers, and anyone willing to talk. Notable figures such as Rudy Giuliani, Roger Stone, David Axelrod, Anthony Scaramucci, Kathleen Sebelius, David Banner, and Hill Harper are also featured in the docuseries.
"Why Trump" is impartial journalism on a controversial subject. Topics include the urban/rural divide, race in America, the abortion debate and the decline of small-town America. "I think it is important to try to understand where trump supporters are coming from… if we don't sit and try to listen to one another we will only grow further apart". Audiences can visit http://www.WhyTrumpMovie.com to learn where to stream the film.
Available MEDIA Collateral:
Attachments: 2- Schodorf Headshots, 3- Movie Posters, Cast Headshot and Film Excerpts
Trailer: https://whytrumpmovie1.vhx.tv/
Chris Cuomo Interview: Schodorf on CUOMO
Media Screener: Available upon Request at [email protected]
Hook: The Presidential debate and subsequent days have shown that political divide remains a hot topic.
Media Contact
Alisa, Schodorf Media, 1 312-623-3311, [email protected], http://www.WhyTrumpMovie.com
Brian, Schodorf Media, [email protected], https://schodorfmediacreative.com
SOURCE Schodorf Media
Share this article