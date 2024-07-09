"WHY TRUMP?" Set to Release Amidst Growing Political Tensions

Award-Winning Film Director Brian Schodorf Releases a Riveting Exposé Series Exploring Why Some Americans Are Devoted to Trump
CHICAGO, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Presidential debate and subsequent days have shown that political divide remains a hot topic. Simmering next, before more debates, conventions, and Donald Trump's hush-money sentencing is the highly anticipated film "Why Trump" from Award-Winning Film Director and Producer Brian Schodorf. The 4-part series gives raw glimpses into the thoughts of supporters and challengers of former President Trump. "Why Trump?" is answered from diverse points of view but all American. The voices answering one simple question, "Why Trump?" may surprise you, confuse you, or even make you angry, but beyond anything else, they will inform you.
Production of "Why Trump" began in 2020, when the world stopped due to the Covid pandemic. "During this time, I moved from Chicago to a small town to be with family and noticed the area was 90% Trump supported", begins Schodorf. "I couldn't believe it and I wanted to understand." This began a 3-year journey starting in Dixon, Illinois, birthplace of Ronald Reagan, considered the father of the modern Republican movement. Schodorf travels through the heartland capturing intimate thoughts of farmers, ranchers, truckers, and anyone willing to talk. Notable figures such as David Axelrod, Anthony Scaramucci, Rudy Giuliani, Kathleen Sebelius, David Banner, Hill Harper and Roger Stone are also featured.
"Why Trump" is impartial journalism on a controversial subject. Topics include the Tulsa Race Massacre, the abortion vote, and the decline of small-town America. "I think it is important to try to understand where trump supporters are coming from if we don't sit and try to listen to one another we will only grow further apart". Audiences can visit http://www.WhyTrumpMovie.com to learn where to stream the film, available worldwide on July 11th.
