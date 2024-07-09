"WHY TRUMP?" Set to Release Amidst Growing Political Tensions

Award-Winning Film Director Brian Schodorf Releases a Riveting Exposé Series Exploring Why Some Americans Are Devoted to Trump

CHICAGO, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Presidential debate and subsequent days have shown that political divide remains a hot topic. Simmering next, before more debates, conventions, and Donald Trump's hush-money sentencing is the highly anticipated film "Why Trump" from Award-Winning Film Director and Producer Brian Schodorf. The 4-part series gives raw glimpses into the thoughts of supporters and challengers of former President Trump. "Why Trump?" is answered from diverse points of view but all American. The voices answering one simple question, "Why Trump?" may surprise you, confuse you, or even make you angry, but beyond anything else, they will inform you.