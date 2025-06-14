"We're doing what the platforms won't — taking real action to protect sellers," said Mary Hicban, Chief Compliance Officer at Why Unified®. Post this

A recent letter from Congressman Christopher H. Smith to Amazon® outlined the growing concern about unclear e-commerce marketplace policies and seller support gaps. Why Unified's lawsuit seeks to address those same concerns, alleging that specific bad actors caused improper seller account deactivations. As alleged by Why Unified®, bad actors create disruption on their own — impersonating Amazon® via deceitful phishing-style emails and claiming governmental ties to coerce sellers into disconnecting apps like Why Unified® under false pretenses. Why Unified's complaint also alleges that these bad actors manipulated public perception and pressured sellers into sharing internal data — including product and sales insights — to unfairly exploit Why Unified's business platform.

"This case is about more than just protecting our sellers — it's about addressing the support gaps that have allowed predatory behavior to thrive unchecked. If platforms won't implement preventative measures to further support protecting sellers at scale, we will," said Robert Nikic, CEO at Why Unified®.

To help sellers stay protected, Why Unified® advises its users to guard and protect their seller account and product information. Even a product listing can expose a seller's profile, which bad actors can use for social engineering or competitive misuse. Sellers should:

Double-check sender addresses and email content — bad actors, as alleged in the lawsuit, can forge emails to mislead sellers into taking action.

in the lawsuit, can forge emails to mislead sellers into taking action. Avoid sharing product information publicly. Why Unified's complaint alleges bad actors used listing data to trace sellers and exploit them. With Why Unified®, your products are discovered through built-in platform visibility — no need to advertise or publicly share links — making it harder for bad actors to target you.

bad actors used listing data to trace sellers and exploit them. With Why Unified®, your products are discovered through built-in platform visibility — no need to advertise or publicly share links — making it harder for bad actors to target you. Be skeptical of urgent messages with instructions to "protect" your account — the lawsuit outlines how these tactics were allegedly used to manipulate sellers and trigger the very issues they warned about.

"We're closing the support gaps marketplaces ignore by helping sellers spot and stop coordinated deception," said Mary Hicban, Chief Compliance Officer at Why Unified®.

As the first legal action of its kind from a seller-enablement platform, Why Unified® expects its lawsuit to have a larger impact, improve the marketplace, and ensure stronger protections for sellers. At this time, Why Unified® is focused on its case and on holding the named defendants responsible for their conduct.

This release is for informational purposes only. Why Unified® is represented by K&L Gates LLP, Case No. 25-002882-CI, filed in the Sixth Judicial Circuit Court, Pinellas County, Florida. Due to the ongoing lawsuit, Why Unified® does not intend to make further comment.

About Why Unified®

Why Unified® is one of the top 50 fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. The platform helps entrepreneurs launch and manage online stores on marketplaces like Amazon® and Walmart® without needing to source products, manage fulfillment, or advertise. Instead, they plug into Why Unified® and sell household brands using an all-in-one platform built for scalability.

Media Contact

Mary Hicban, Why Unified Corp., 1 (813) 706-7940, [email protected], https://whyunified.com

SOURCE Why Unified Corp.