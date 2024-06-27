Why Unified® Named "Best Places to Work" by Inc. Magazine in 2024

Why Unified: Leading Innovation, Culture, and Growth – Top Workplace and Fastest Growing Company by Inc. Magazine. Post this

Company Revenue: Prosperous and Thriving

Company Stage: Established Excellence

Company Size: Medium

Regional Category: Mid-Atlantic (2024)

This recognition is a testament to Why Unified's commitment to cultivating a supportive and innovative work environment. The company's ethos of rewarding excellence and fostering a culture of collaboration and achievement has set it apart in the industry.

In addition to this accolade, Why Unified was nominated as one of Inc. Magazine's fastest-growing companies in 2023, ranking #418. The company is anticipating further recognition in the magazine's 2024 announcement, expecting to secure a position within the double digits.

In early 2024, Why Unified also garnered significant attention from Forbes Magazine for awarding millions in bonuses to its employees through its innovative bounty programs. These programs incentivize solutions and problem-solving initiatives that result in positive impacts on the company. This initiative has dramatically influenced an outspoken and proactive culture within the organization, empowering employees to contribute to the company's success actively.

Robert Nikic, CEO of Why Unified, expressed his pride and excitement over the nomination, stating, "Being recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the 'Best Places to Work' is a tremendous honor for Why Unified. This accolade is a reflection of our relentless dedication to creating a workplace where our employees feel valued, motivated, and empowered to make meaningful contributions. Our team's passion and innovation are the driving forces behind our success, and we are committed to continuing to foster an environment where everyone can thrive."

Why Unified's recognition underscores its role as a leader in the e-commerce industry. The company provides a comprehensive platform that enables sellers to seamlessly join online retail by integrating marketplaces, products, fulfillment, and shipping. This holistic approach has revolutionized how sellers operate, making e-commerce accessible and efficient for businesses of all sizes.

