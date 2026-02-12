Why We Keep Reacting Like Our Parents, Even When We Swore We Wouldn't

"When you say 'Yes' when you mean 'No,' you aren't failing—you are repeating a pattern that once served a purpose in your family system." Post this

Basquiat helps participants move beyond the shame of "bad habits." "When you snap at your partner or shut down in conflict, you think it's a personal failing. But those reactions didn't start with you - they were inherited," said Basquiat, who is also the creator of the Shaping Freedom methodology. "When you say 'Yes' when you mean 'No,' you aren't failing—you are repeating a pattern that once served a purpose in your family system. This workshop teaches you to see those patterns for the first time."

The 2-Hour "Your Past Is Your Present" Workshop

The two-hour format allows for deeper recognition and a systematic walk-through of the Legacy Pattern Model. Participants will:

Discover how patterns form early and shape present-day responses.

Identify what gets modeled in families and how survival strategies form.

Distinguish what belongs to the "now" from what is being carried forward from the past.

Receive professional guidance on integration, self-care, and interrupting cycles.

"You cannot optimize a system you don't understand," says Basquiat. "This session provides the blueprints for the internal systems we carry so we can finally choose a different path."

Program Details and Registration

Date & Time: March 1, 2026 | 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM PT

Format: Live via Zoom (7-day recording access provided)

Investment: $109

How to Join: Registration is now open at https://shapingfreedom.com/your-past-is-your-present.

About Lisane Basquiat

Lisane Basquiat is a former corporate executive, board-certified legacy-healing strategist, and the founder of Shaping Freedom. A Board-Certified NLP (Neuro-Linguistic Programming) Master Practitioner with over 20 years of coaching experience, she brings a systematic approach to human behavior and transformation. Basquiat co-administers the Jean-Michel Basquiat Estate alongside her family and hosts the Shaping Freedom podcast, helping individuals interrupt cycles that no longer serve them to build their own lasting legacies.

