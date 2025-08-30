Why We Lie About What We Spend -- Even to Ourselves: 3 in 4 Americans Hide the Truth About Money

"There's a big difference between being smart with money and feeling ashamed of it," said Destiny Chatman, consumer expert at TopCashback. "Americans aren't just fibbing to others — they're fibbing to themselves, and that emotional loop makes overspending even harder to break." Post this

"There's a big difference between being smart with money and feeling ashamed of it," said Destiny Chatman, consumer expert at TopCashback. "People often spend to feel better, then hide the cost because of guilt, judgment or the need to maintain control. That emotional loop creates a cycle that's hard to break."

The survey also reveals that 40% of respondents have labeled a purchase an "investment" to justify the expense, especially when buying tech, wellness products or designer items. Meanwhile, 63% said they rationalize a high price tag by convincing themselves they're saving money long-term.

Still, there's hope for healthier habits. More than three in four people (77%) said cash back makes them feel less guilty about splurges, and 67% believe rewards programs help curb the urge to lie about spending.

"People want to feel good about how they spend, even when the purchases are indulgent," said Chatman. That's why tools that give something back, like cash back or rewards, aren't just perks—they help shoppers balance emotional needs with financial wellness.

The full survey results are available here.

